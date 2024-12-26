Mazón’s new version about the food in El Ventorro during DANA: he was as president of the PP and he will not show the bill

Presidency of the Generalitat offers a new version of the meal that Carlos Mazón had at the El Ventorro restaurant on October 29, during the key hours of the DANA that has left 223 victims and several missing. The regional administration now maintains that the meeting in which the president offered the direction of À Punt to a journalist was part of his responsibility as leader of the Valencian PP and not as president of the Generalitat.

In a parliamentary response, the regional secretary of Institutional Relations and Transparency, Santiago Lumbreras, states that the invoice for the meeting, requested by the PSPV, “has not been received nor has it been paid from the budgets of the Generalitat” since he attended “in his capacity as President of the Popular Party of the Valencian Community.” Therefore, maintains the head of Transparency, it has been “entirely borne by his political formation.”

Mazón’s five blank hours at DANA: from a private meal to arriving late for the key meeting

The Presidency initially maintained that Mazón had been absent for a private meal, when asked by elDiario.es. Days later the president indicated that it was a “working lunch”, until finally his cabinet confirmed that he was meeting with a journalist to whom he offered the direction of the Valencian public radio and television station, a position that must be awarded by the Board of Directors of the public entity. In his appearance at the Corts Valencianes to explain his management, the president skipped lunch and made a five-hour ellipsis: he ended his meetings at the Palau and joined the Cecopi in l’Eliana after 7:30 p.m.