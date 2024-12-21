Mazón’s dinners with his friend hired by DANA: from the investiture to paying 270 euros for the menu

Carlos Mazón celebrated his investiture as president of the Generalitat Valenciana at a private dinner with the businessman Miguel Quintanilla, a person from his circle to whom he has awarded a minor contract from the Presidency for the creativity of the ‘Pla Recuperem València’ advertising campaign of the DANA. After the publication of the information in elDiario.es, the socialist spokesperson, Jose Muñoz, exhibited this Thursday at the control session in the Valencian Courts a photograph in which Mazón appears accompanied by the businessman, two journalists and the current regional secretary of Institutional Relations and Transparency, Santiago Lumbreras. The photograph, in which the president appears very smiling, was posted on social networks by journalist Jorge Fauró, content coordinator of Prensa Ibérica, on Saturday, July 15, 2023, two days after Mazón’s investiture as president of the Generalitat . Fauró indicated: “We friends get together and, hey, what laughter.” Toni Cabot, director of the newspaper, also appears Information from Alicante.

After the intervention of the socialist spokesperson, the Compromís trustee focused on the friendship between Mazón and businessman Miguel Quintanilla. Joan Baldoví snapped at the president: “We do not want, at such a difficult time, the money of Valencians to be spent on superfluous and useless propaganda campaigns awarded to a friend of his who has organized electoral events for the Popular Party.” In his reply, Mazón ignored that statement and did not deny it.

Thus, the award to Miguel Quintanilla completely slipped into the control session of the regional Parliament. However, the image that José Muñoz exhibited is not the only one in which Mazón appears with the businessman. In another photograph after the investiture, also published by the journalist Jorge Fauró, the group of friends appears portrayed in the Sinestesia restaurant, owned by Alicante chef Kiko Moya and located on Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid, with a menu of 270 euros per head with pairing.

The chef is also the owner of the restaurant L’Escaleta de Cocentaina (Alicante), with two Michelin stars. In this second photograph, in addition to Mazón and Miguel Quintanilla, the senior official Santiago Lumbreras and the journalists Fauró and Cabot appear, as well as the contractor of the Port of Alicante Perfecto Palacio, the former director of communication of the EU patent and trademark office in Alicante, Luis Berenguer, Manolo Palomar and four other diners, most of them from Alicante. In his Instagram post, Fauró explains that Quintanilla’s company was in charge of the design of the restaurant.

Carlos Mazón, being president of the Alicante Provincial Council, awarded the same businessman a contract of 1.1 million euros for the advertising insertion service. He is a businessman in the communication sector who is very well connected to the economic and institutional fabric of the province. The Idex Group, of which it is the owner, has obtained numerous public contracts from institutions controlled by the PP, especially in the province of Alicante.

The “new soul friends”

“Maybe he is the president that his new soul friends need,” said the PSPV-PSOE spokesperson, José Muñoz, ironically, in reference to the ‘Gürtel case’ and the famous expression that Francisco Camps used to refer to Álvaro Pérez ‘El Bigotes’. , representative of the plot in Valencia at the head of the Orange Market communication company. “They go back to doing business with tragedy as with the ‘Cooperation case’ or the Pope’s visit. The usual PP doing the same thing as always,” the socialist leader reproached President Mazón.





The head of the Consell counterattacked in his reply by ensuring that the Government of the Pacte del Botànic awarded more money to the company than the current Executive of the PP, in reference to a 2021 contract from the Valencian Institute of Finance, for an amount of 790,586 euros, to the firm Idex Ideas y Expansión SL.

However – in 2024 alone – institutions in the hands of the PP (such as the Alicante Provincial Council and the town councils of Alicante and Elche) have awarded the firm a total of 1.7 million euros. A figure that is added to the Provincial Council’s award in 2021 of 1.1 million euros, among other contracts obtained from the provincial institution during Mazón’s mandate. Now, DANA contracts are all by hand, that is, without any public tender.