PS Friday, December 2, 2022, 03:00



The leader of the PPCV, Carlos Mazón, stated that he understands that the ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, “gives hives and does not want to talk about the water war”, since he considers that “he has given up”, but he stressed : «I will be in front of the trench and I will fight for the water that our land deserves». In his opinion, “there is no longer a war, but a surrender by Puig of the present and future interests of the Valencian Community, and now we have found out how this surrender was forged.”

He affirmed that Ximo Puig was called “to chapter” to Ferraz street – PSOE headquarters – by the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García Page, and “he ended up capitulating”. “Then, he had no choice but to try to sell us here that a great agreement had been reached when, in truth, what he does is charge 30% of the Transfer that the Valencian Community deserves.”

López Miras will fight



The regional government is going to do “everything in its power to try to stop the coup against the transfer,” either “administratively or judicially,” said executive spokeswoman Valle Miguélez yesterday. “We are not going to consent to this deception and this lie of the PSOE to the citizens of the Region, not only to farmers and irrigators, because the supply is also in danger here, and that affects more than a million and a half inhabitants,” He pointed out after the Governing Council.

From Brussels, President López Miras pointed in the same direction. «We are going to carry out all the political, institutional and administrative actions that we can, and if the Socialist Party does not come to its senses, if the Government of Spain insists on hitting the Region with an ax, mistreating and harming the interests of the million and a half Murcians, we will go to court, “he said.

The Sí Cartagena formation demands the withdrawal of the Plan del Tajo to avoid the closure of farms in Campo de Cartagena. Its general secretary, Ana Belén Castejón, considers it “reckless” to prioritize the interests of some territories to the detriment of others.