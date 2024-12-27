The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazónhas stated this Friday that he will present the bill for his food on the day of the catastrophic damage before the Court of Accounts, “like all the party’s accounting”, after insisting that he attended it as leader of the PP of the Community Valencian.

This receipt will be provided “with complete transparency”, because “there is nothing to hide”, “when appropriate according to current regulations”, although without offering deadlines. “If the investigation commission is also considered” on the tragedy in the Valencian Cortes, he added.

In any case, Mazón has denied that there has been a version change by the Generalitat about his absence at the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) in the early hours of that tragic afternoon of October 29. As the days went by, what was initially a private lunch became a business lunch.

Now, in a parliamentary response to the PSPV-PSOE two months later, the Presidency denies paying the bill of the same, since Mazón attended as president of the PPCV. A variable that had not been communicated.









«It was always a meal of the Popular Party and the opposite has never been said. I do not stop being president of the Generalitat, but I do not stop being the president of the PP. Therefore there is no version change, the other way around. It has never been said that it was not a PP meal», said the head of the regional Executive in a media address in Castellón.

During that meeting at the El Ventorro restaurant, located in the center of Valencia, Mazón offered the journalist Maribel Vilaplana the general direction of the public television À Punt, but she rejected the position. With the new law approved by PP and Vox in June, the general director of À Punt “will be appointed by the Consell de la Generalitat Valenciana, at the proposal of the Board of Directors” and not by public competition as until now.

Mazón has framed that meal in «a series of conversations with media professionals” that he maintained prior to the naming of the new bodies and advisors of public radio and television.

Asked if he offered Vilaplana to direct the regional media as leader of the PPCV, he pointed out that “the proposals that are made for the administrative bodies, the management bodies of A Punt, are proposals that, as everyone knows, are made by political groups and political parties. “Therefore, all the conversation around the leadership of À Punt or the Board of Directors is done as president of the party,” he stressed.

Also asked if he believes it is advisable to hold this type of party meetings in the midst of a red alert, Mazón insisted that He was not incommunicado “at any time” and he maintained calls with different officials until he went in person after seven in the afternoon, “without being a member,” to Cecopi. “I approached when I considered that things were already changing and when we saw that, finally, the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation was alerting us of the great danger, which was that of the Forata dam,” he explained.

Along the same lines, the president of the Generalitat hopes that “the rest of the political leaders around the dana also Have the peace of mind and transparency of bringing us your ticketsboth those who were part of Cecopi and those who were not.

«I don’t know if Minister Ribera – in reference to the previous head of the Ecological Transition – will be able to credit the meal ticket from Brussels, or if the President of the Government, that of India. I don’t know if those who are members of Cecopi, like the president of the Hydrographic Confederation, are also going to show us their ticket or talk to us about their food,” he questioned.