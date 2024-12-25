Mazón will have to agree with Vox if he wants to approve the 2025 budgets in the coming months

The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, stated this Tuesday that he trusts in the dialogue with the opposition and that these political groups are “up to the circumstances that the Valencian Community needs” and assume their responsibility so that there are budgets of the Generalitat of 2025. After the refusal of Compromís and PSPV-PSOE to sit down to negotiate over Mazón’s management of the tragedy, the president only has the extreme right left to obtain a majority that allows you to present and save budgets. It is the first time in 35 years that the Generalitat’s budgets have to be extended, which shows the weakness of the Valencian PP at the moment.

Asked this December 24 after an event in Elx about whether, after the Consell’s decision to extend the current regional budgets, he trusts in an agreement with the opposition groups to carry out new accounts, the president assured: “We are going to try that there are budgets and that everyone assumes their responsibility; “We are going to assume ours, although unfortunately there are times that some parties, like Compromís, decide not to even come to speak with the Generalitat.” But socialists and Valencians have closed any possibility of agreeing anything with a Government or a PP led by Mazón. In fact, Compromís has proposed holding a motion of censure and the PSPV-PSOE has urged Alberto Núñez Feijóo to dismiss Mazón and for the PP to appoint a transitional president until new elections.

The president has stated that he is “surprised” by this attitude at a time when “everyone’s support” is necessary for the aid, credits and investments that must be made to address the consequences of DANA, an objective in the that the Generalitat has mobilized “1,300 million euros”, compared to one billion last week. “These budgets are necessary and it seems unusual to me that there are political groups like Compromís that do not even want to come to speak, which I believe is the minimum democratic action,” insisted the president, who added that he hopes to dialogue with whoever wants to be at his side. the height of responsibility that is needed.

The situation of the Mazón Government is similar to that of the Pedro Sánchez Government, in this case due to the PP’s refusal to support the State accounts. In this case, the disbursement of the Government of Spain for DANA already exceeds 16,000 million.

Visits to the DANA areas

On the other hand, asked if these days he plans to visit areas affected by the DANA flood on October 29, the president stated that “the entire Generalitat” is “visiting every day”, and in his case, for example, he was this Monday in Torrent with children supervised by the Generalitat.

“I think that the most important thing in the municipalities, beyond a personal visit that can occur at an institutional moment or not, is that we be effective,” said Mazón, who has considered that the Generalitat is being effective with more than 1,300 million mobilized.

He has also claimed that, “in record time, in just 7 days”, more than 13,000 self-employed workers affected by DANA have received self-employment aid, while more than 50% of aid to people has “already been received.”

“We are visiting personally, sometimes with the media and other times without them to speak directly with the people,” he assured.

Finally, asked about the decision of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community to reject the three complaints and the four complaints filed against him by the management of the DANA, Mazón has indicated that the assessment which is to respect the judicial resolutions, ” as usual”. “I hope that everyone also respects it,” said the head of the Valencian Executive.