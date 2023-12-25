Monday, December 25, 2023, 17:13



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The president of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón, announced this Monday his intention to hold bilateral summits with neighboring autonomous communities. Mazón considered that he may have “a lot in common” with the “Mediterranean axis”, that is, with Murcia and Andalusia. For this reason, he maintained that “more than a bilateral one, I would like us to do a trilateral one”, for the first quarter of 2024, something that he considered a “priority” and that he already sent to his counterparts Fernando López Miras and Juanma Moreno Bonilla.

“The Mediterranean Corridor, water and regional financing are three issues that are important enough for us to come together and exert strength.” We need good allies and good work there,” he concluded, although he would also like another summit with the Balearic Islands to discuss tourism promotion and with Aragon, “which is making a lot of progress in logistical terms, we may be interested in having a good relationship.”

On the other hand, he indicated that he is not considering doing so with the president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Pere Aragonés, although he does want to improve the relationship with the Catalan people “because I think we have a lot in common and a lot to advance and I think it is very “It's good that there are meeting spaces.” However, he is not considering a meeting with Aragones because “it's really hard for me to see what we can have in common because of what I'm seeing.”