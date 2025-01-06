The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, has highlighted that the Generalitat has attended to “more than 1,000 animals» thanks to the device activated in the areas affected by the floods caused by the Dana.

«The Generalitat launched five emergency programs after the flood to facilitate rescues, shelters, veterinary assistance “free food, food, reconstruction and aid, as well as donations.”

He also thanked the collaboration of different entities and volunteers for “urgent care in this operation aimed at guaranteeing the well-being of the animals.” Thus, for example, entities such as Bioparc have participated in this initiative, which is one of the reference centers for the animal rescue and care program and where the collection and distribution of supplies has been carried out.

Mazón has pointed out that “work has been done from minute one on the search, management and transfer of the animals, as well as on the establishment of points of primary care in areas that did not have a functioning veterinary clinic in collaboration with the Official College of Veterinarians of Valencia.









Of the total number of animals, 434 were treated at the Animal Logistics and Rescue Center located on the Sporting de Benimaclet football field. «At that point the animals were identified and reviewed by volunteer clinical veterinarians, managed by the Official College, and then sent to houses of receptionvoluntary dog ​​kennels and collection centers for abandoned animals,” Mazón clarified.

On the other hand, 265 animals affected by the floods received clinical care from the CEU Veterinary Clinical Hospital team. While 55 animals were rescued from the animal shelter of Carlet. And a total of 89 animals have been cared for at the Primary Care Center of Paiportaas well as 269 animals in the Benetusser.

Also for urgent cases that needed intensive care, assistance was activated under special economic conditions at the CEU UCH Veterinary Clinical Hospital, the Archiduque Carlos Veterinary Hospital, AUNA, IVC Evidensia Torrent, AniCura Valencia Sur Veterinary Hospital and the Catholic University of Valencia.

The Ministry of the Environment, Infrastructure and Territory, in collaboration with the Official College of Veterinarians of Valencia and the Association of Veterinary Entrepreneurs of Valencia, has worked to ensure that clinics veterinary clinics located in the affected municipalities recover, little by little, their operation normal, so practically the majority of municipalities already have this service.

However, in municipalities that do not yet have a functioning veterinary clinic, they can go to one of the authorized primary care points such as the Blasco Ibáñez de Benetússer Public School and the care location on Carretera de Benetússer, number 15. from Paiporta.

Currently, the Generalitat maintains the follow-up and contact collection centers for abandoned animals, kennels or farms to determine their needs. On the other hand, a line of subsidies is being finalized, which will be added to the existing one, for different collaborating associations.