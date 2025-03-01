Mazón tense management at PP four months after the DANA

This Saturday Valencia will live one of his big days. At two o’clock in the afternoon the first Mascletá is celebrated in the Town Hall Square, just when four months of the Dana that ended the life of at least 227 people on October 29. The tradition sends that the authorities attend these events. A year ago, the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, and the mayor, María José Catalá, did so from the Balcony of the City Council. Beside him, a smiling Alberto Núñez Feijóo. But the image is not going to be repeated in the failures of 2025. The leader of the PP will not go. And neither Mazón, held in his homeland, Alicante. The internal tension accumulated by the management of the tragedy has exploded this week and the parts in dispute are already thrown warnings through the media.

Opinion: Mazón loses control of the PP, by Sergi Pitarch

Mazón landed in Madrid last Monday to exhibit their political and judicial defense line before businessmen, party and journalists. To the Ritz hotel, the main organic leaders of the PP attended, with the remarkable absence of Feijóo and the barons of the party, the same ones that just a month ago gave a closed ovation to their colleague during an act of the party held in Asturias.

Nor did the Valencian employer attend or accompanied him, as usual, Catalá or the president of the Diputación, Vicent Mompó. The representation of the PPCV, the party that Mazón presides over, was meager. A symptom that internal peace is at the limit, if it does not rotate.

Far from calming the situation, Mazón’s intervention left many speechless in the PP. As a Community deputy regretted Wednesday with regional government responsibilities in the past, Monday’s speech was an “error” because the president chose to seek his own salvation and stood as a “collateral damage” of the Dana. He talked about the past, not the future, which is what the party has entrusted.

“You have to talk about what is done, the other will already be resolved,” said the same deputy in reference that Mazón must focus on the reconstruction of Valencia, still bogged down four months after the tragedy, and from which the president barely pronounced a word in Madrid. The message was made public by the parliamentary spokesman and right hand of Feijóo, Miguel Tellado, this Thursday in an interview in RNE: “We ask him to fulfill his responsibilities and focus on the reconstruction, he has to continue working.”

Because that was the formula agreed with Genoa to maintain support for Mazón: focus on reconstruction and wait for the reasfalted and millions of aid to cover the performance of October 29 when, in 2027, the Valencians are called to the polls.

The commitment to reconstruction is the mantra of the PP leadership so as not to open a crisis in the PPCV that could burst the party. At the same time that Mazón tried to convince Madrid of what he has not been able to convince the Valencian Community, Feijóo sat on the set of Ana Rosa Quintana for an improvised interview in the previous days. The leader made his position clear. “The PP will make the most timely decision” with a goal: “We are interested in ruling again in Valencia.”

Mazón’s intervention and Feijóo’s words could anticipate a break between them. But although the tiredness of the main national and regional leaders of the PP is increasing, the party officially maintains its support for the president. This was raised by authorized voices of the National Directorate last Wednesday in the halls of Congress. “There are no news,” they said, before a new version of the regional baron.

The official message transferred by the few spokesmen that fail to avoid the press remains the same: meet the reconstruction and decide later. This has been repeated this week leaders such as the theoretical ‘number two’, Cuca Gamarra, Tellado himself, or the vice -secretaries Juan Bravo and Elías Bendodo. Who has not appeared once before the media is the person caught to do so, the national spokesman of the PP, Borja Sémper.

Feijóo, hidden

But almost more thunderous has been the silence of Feijóo, who only referred to Mazón, La Dana and its victims once throughout the week: in the aforementioned Telecinco interview on Monday. On Tuesday he starred in an act with Madrid businessmen in which he was not asked about it. On Wednesday he ignored the questions of the journalists at the entrance of the control session to the government. Then he used the back door of the Palace of Congress to leave the enclosure and chose to eat at the small cafeteria reserved exclusively for the deputies.

And that on Wednesday was not any day. The Supreme Court ratified the imputation of the Attorney General, the regional advisors of the PP planted María Jesús Montero in the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council on account of the Quita of the Debt. The next day he was called to declare before the judge the couple of José Luis Ábalos allegedly benefited by his corruption theorists.

But Feijóo was not seen again throughout the week. The PP leader has erased his entire agenda. Thursday did not make any public appearance. On Friday he did not accompany Juan Manuel Moreno in the celebration of Andalusia Day. And this Saturday has not only chosen to plant the Valencians, but will not go to Galicia to celebrate the 16 years of their first electoral victory.

The problem for the PP is that Mazón is not focused on reconstruction, but on the consequences that judicial investigation will have for him to determine criminal responsibilities for tragedy management. Now, the president of the Generalitat says that he arrived at the Cecopi at the edge of half past eight in the afternoon of October 29, with the late alert to already sent mobiles and dozens of people already deceased in the bass of their houses.

The circle narrows on the Valencian president, who this Thursday was again booed in a public act in which he had to listen to the shouts of “Mazón resignation!” that accompany him lately wherever he goes. His reaction: criticize those who protested and ask for “respect” for himself.

“Applause” of tellado and war of leaks

The support of the PP from Feijóo to Mazón seems to have reached its limit, although at the moment it remains. “I have to applaud what Carlos Mazón is doing,” Tellado said in the aforementioned interview. But in private there are those who have already warned that the Valencian president is running out of credit. “The boss is good until …” as a deputy warned in the halls of Congress on Wednesday.

That day, the party wanted to encapsulate the crisis as an “autonomous issue”, when precisely one of the main defense lines that the PP has maintained is that the Dana was a “national emergency” that demanded the intervention of the central government before, during and after the tragedy.

Given the possibility that Feijóo drops to Mazón, the nerves have affirmed and a chain of leaks that witness it has happened. Thursday, The avant -garde He informed that Genoa proposes to impose the Mazón exit from the leadership of the PPCV and designate a manager that prepares the land for the rise of Catalá. The mayor is the only renowned leader with an autonomous deputy minutes and, therefore, eligible as president of the Generalitat.

Genoa taxatively denied the information with an unusual formula: a message in the group in which the forecasts and other useful information for journalists are usually shared. Dozens of medium people of all kinds and they received the denial everywhere.

Autonomous sources consulted by eldiario.es do not finish believing that this will happen. “It has to be the one to step aside,” defends a baron. Other leaders have opted for absolute silence to the certainty that a “mess” is approaching.

The avant -garde modified its owner in the face of denial, but kept the information inside that had provided him with his sources. The answer came this Friday in article 14, in a piece signed by Pablo Montesinos, who was Vice Secretary of Communication of Pablo Casado. “Catalá is not an option, Before we would go to elections”, He is the head, which is attributed to sources close to Mazón.





Genoa faces a double problem. The PP has no majority in Les Corts and needs Vox’s support to invest the person who replaces Mazón. This February, those of Santiago Abascal already voted ‘no’ to a motion to ask for their resignation. Vox asked for a secret vote. No one from the PP left the discipline.

In the direction of the PP they do not trust Mazón’s relief, and a fiasco in the vote could become in advance elections. It is the scenario with which the president’s environment threatens and, today, Anatema for Feijóo because the surveys indicate a PPCV collapse and, as the leader of ranks in Telecinco said, the important thing is to “continue governing.”

In fact, this Friday, internal surveys commissioned by the National Directorate and would send the PP to third position, behind the PSOE and Vox, also leaked to La Razón. “Mazón sinks to the PP”, titled the newspaper directed by Francisco Marhuenda.

The head of the electoral studies in Genoa is the Deputy Secretary Elías Bendodo, who this Friday told journalists that there is no debate about the continuity of Mazón. “He is giving the explanations and leading the reconstruction. It is on the street, listening to people and solving problems. I hope other leaders gave the face as he is doing, ”he said from Seville.

The last media element of the week was the surprising return of Salome Pradas, the ceased Minister of Interior and Emergencies that the Cecopi presided over that October 29. “The truth will be known, I am clear about what happened,” he said. There are those who interpret that their statement can end with Mazón, but there are also those who maintain that they can save him if he confirms that he kept him informed and that he arrived at the command center when the alert had already been sent to the mobiles.

The new Mazón turn takes the support of Feijóo to its DANA management to the limit





Meanwhile, time runs. In summer an Autonomous Congress of the PP is planned that should ratify Mazón as president of the party and as a candidate. Some voices begin to suggest the need to postpone the conclave to avoid a civil war that can leave Feijóo without one of its traditional electoral bastions that choose 33 of the 350 deputies of the congress.