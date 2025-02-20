02/20/2025



Updated at 1:10 p.m.





The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazónhas saved the ‘Match Ball’ from the proposal presented by Compromís to claim his resignation For the management of the DANA of October 29, thanks to the support of Vox in a day of tension in the Valencian Courts with citizen protests abroad, also marked by the murder of the former ‘popular’ of Gandía Arturo Torró.

The Cortes have rejected the petition for resignation of Mazón in a secret and electronic vote, in which parliamentary arithmetic superses that the PP and Vox votes They have added to make the proposal made by the formation of Joan Baldoví fall.

Thus, the figure of the president of the Generalitat Valencian Autonomic Budgets for 2025for which he will need to have the support of the training with which he formed coalition until last year and now occupies part of the opposition.

Vox had registered this last Wednesday a letter to the table of Les Corts to request that it be secret arguing that “an individual public vote would excessively dilate the development of the plenary.” Before the vote, the PSPV union, José Muñoz, has questioned the reason why he had raised in urn when this option “does not imply a decrease in voting time”, which was what had argued the formation of Santiago Abascal “Why don’t we return to the beginning, which is the vote by calling, which is what I think would like the camera and citizenship?” He asked.









At this point, Alfredo Castelló, who has presided over the session for the absence of the president of the Valencian Courts, Llanos Massó, has indicated that the table has finally agreed that the vote is “on the screen as a secret vote.” «There is no problem, so we do not make urns and vote in secret ballot Here (…) in the device that you have placed, ”he said.

On his side, the Union of Compromís, Joan Baldoví, has asked about why “now suddenly the opposite has been decided” when it seems that “one thing has been decided and we are going to vote in urn.” «It has been an issue that I had raised and that I have reconsidered after listening to you, we are going to vote. We just gathered – the table – and we just decided, ”said Castelló.

Criticism of Aemet and the CHJ

During his speech at the control session, the president of Mazón has advanced that the first phase of the economic-social recovery plan of the Valencian Community will be completed in less than a month, which refers to the diagnosis, in which «it is They study in detail the damages, analyzing all the actions that have been executed during the emergency, identifying what the needs are and evaluating the costs ».

In allusion to the support of Vox, the ‘popular’ leader has underlined his commitment to “open all possible doors” to face recovery although The Government of Spain is “focused on political revenue”. Thus, he has underlined “the absolute priority” of the Generalitat for economic and social reconstruction for what has made “the greatest deployment of resources throughout its history.”

In response to the Socialist Parliamentary Group, Mazón has denounced “the proven thunder Fiasco »of the Aemet forecasts On October 29.

In addition, she has assured that “the new Minister of Ecological Transition has recognized in the Senate that the works of the Poyo Barranc Riada »the CHJ will adjudicate the hiring of an early alert system” that saved lives “, as recognized by the previous minister of the branch.

DANA MANAGEMENT: THE VALENCIAN CORTES DEBAT THE CONTINUITY OF MAZÓN



EFE





Along these lines, the president has asked “why this system was not installed in the Rambla del Poyo if the government knew that saves lives ». Similarly, she recalled that the Secretary of State for the Environment and the Director General of Civil Protection “preferred to stay in Colombia or go to Brazil” respectively, even knowing that national security warned the Moncloa “12 hours before the severity of the situation ».

Mazón has also criticized that Cercanías and Ave trains “They continued to circulate without any reaction from the government” on October 29, or that the bypass, the A3 or the chair track are not cut. He also regretted that the central executive vetoed the proposal of law in the Senate for the exemption of the IBI for the real estate affected by the floods, the suppression of the VAT and the circulation tax for the new vehicles, the moratorium in VAT and IRPF for the victims affected, the subsidy of 25 million euros for the construction of 250 homes for realos or the assignment of some of the 1,056 homes of the Sareb for those affected, among other measures.

For all these reasons, he has shown “his disappointment” and has urged the PSPV to clarify if he agrees to apply those tax exemption measures for those affected. In the same way, he has criticized that the Compromís Group “for four months has not made any proposal for reconstruction” and “continue to make pain their business, their strategy tragedy, and hate its political fuel” against the priority of the priority of the priority of the priority of the priority of the priority of the priority of the priority of the Consell of “rebuilding and returning normality to citizens.”

“Yonki de la Lie”

For its part, the Union of Compromís, Joan Baldoví, has affirmed that Mazón must resign for “many reasons” for his management for the Dana and the main one, he stressed, because “he has not had the decency or humanity to apologize to the victims “and has threatened:” He is a finished, amortized and pathetic president. ” For his part, Mazón has shaved: «Follow in the mud, I in the reconstruction». In parallel, the PSPV-PSOE has baptized Mazón as the “Yonki de la Lie” for its DANA management, while the Chief of the Consell has replicated the socialists that his story “falls to pieces.”