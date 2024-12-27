Mazón stopped being president of the Generalitat for three hours on DANA day to go out for lunch as leader of the PP

On October 29, the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, left his responsibilities as the highest Valencian authority at 3 p.m. He did it when he left the Palau de la Generalitat, after a meeting with employers and unions, to go to eat at the El Ventorro restaurant with a journalist in full red alert due to a storm and when there were already people missing and municipalities flooded. When leaving through the door of the noble building, and during the seven-minute journey that separates it from the restaurant, Mazón took off the suit with which he represents the institution and became only the president of the Valencian PP, another citizen.

At least this is what emerges from the latest version provided by Mazón’s team about the events that occurred on October 29, the third change in the story of the day that left 223 dead and four missing, where the regional Executive affirms that The food served by Mazón, who arrived at the emergency department after 7:30 p.m., was in his capacity as president of the Popular Party. As president of the PP, he offered a public position, the direction of the Valencian radio and television station, to the journalist Maribel Vilaplana, a position that according to the law corresponds to a Board of Directors that was not created on the day of DANA. She rejected him. They ate, according to a source authorized by the journalist, a belly salad, a mushroom scramble and a dessert to share, as well as a bottle of wine between them. That was the frugal menu for a three-hour meeting, according to his story, and for which the cost is still unknown.

In the umpteenth version of the meal provided by Mazón’s team, it appears that the top Valencian leader was not acting as such in the early hours of the afternoon. And since he was not then president of the Generalitat, the Generalitat knows nothing about the agape account. Through the person responsible for Transparency, the Executive indicates that the food bill “has not been included nor has it been paid from the budgets of the Generalitat”, since Mazón attended “in his capacity as President of the Popular Party of the Comunitat Valenciana” and was “entirely sponsored by its political formation.” The explanations about what Mazón did or did not do have been provided at all times by his cabinet from the presidency, not from the party.

This dissociation of the facets of the leader serves as a shield for Mazón to not show the bill, which would justify the meeting after the numerous changes in his history, and to prevent it from being known what the president ate and drank and how long he remained in the restaurant. . El Ventorro is one of the places of reference for the head of the Consell in his work meetings as president of the Generalitat, where he regularly meets with journalists and businessmen, although the leader’s entourage now wants to separate him from public management.

Sanitary cord on any criminal liability

His team and he himself have been saying for weeks that the president of the Generalitat is not part of Cecopi, that he neither arrived late nor was he expected to make any decision, that the person responsible for addressing these matters was the counselor competent in emergencies, Salomé. Pradas, and that the leader was informed of what was happening, despite the fact that it was not until more than half an hour after his arrival when the alarm sounded on the cell phones of all the residents of the province of Valencia and that he did not pick up the phone. phone on several occasions. The sources present in the body have highlighted that his absence delayed decision-making, that he had to be updated on the situation and that on at least three occasions, he did not pick up the phone from the counselor. In the Presidency they are one step away from defending that the president did not have to be in the place where decisions were made.

The change in version clashes with the explanation that Mazón made in his appearance in the Corts Valencianes, where he did not specifically talk about the meal lasting more than three hours, but noted: “I kept my agenda fully aware of the situation” because the councilor had deployed to supervise the emergency. On the transparency portal, where it is mandatory to publish the agenda of senior officials, there was no commitment that afternoon. In Las Corts, Mazón recounted practically the minute by minute of his entire day, until at lunchtime he took a three-hour break that ended with a call from the center of l’Eliana, where he was warned of the risk of breaking the Forata dam and forced its displacement to Cecopi. Before that, his team defended that he was at a private lunch, then that it was a private work lunch, until finally revealing part of the content. Minutes before receiving the alert about Forata, he also called the mayor of Cullera, whom he contacted from his personal number through the WhatsApp application. “I don’t know what state Mazón was in, in a state of alarm, no,” Jordi Mayor said ironically about this conversation with the president that lasted one minute and eight seconds.

Mazón did not publicly become president again until after 7:30 p.m. in the afternoon, when the water had already devastated Utiel and Chiva and had flooded the municipalities of l’Horta Sud, a ten-minute drive from València. It was then that he appeared at the l’Eliana Emergency Center. For five blank hours, the president abdicated. It was just Carlos Mazón, the leader of the conservative party.