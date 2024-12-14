The ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazónreplied to the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant-who has accused the head of the Consell of “spreading hoaxes”- and has urged to “stop lying”, while insisting that the Government is going to charge “immoral interests” to those affected by DANA who receive some state aid.

This is what Mazón said this Saturday in statements to the media in Alicante, when asked about the Morant’s statementswho has urged the ‘president’ to “stop spreading hoaxes” about government aid after what happened due to the storm.

“He is saying that people will have to return aid money and it is not true. We want every cent to arrive to the people affected,” said the head of the Valencian Executive.

In this context, Mazón has responded to the socialist minister and has urged Morant to “stop lying” and “stop continuing to represent an immoral Government”, since he has stated that, “with the so-called aid through loans ICO, you are going to charge them interest to the affected Valencians”.

“Is it true or not true that interest is charged through ICO credits to those affected and that VAT will be charged to those affected who have to buy a car if they want to have the aid?” Mazón asked. to Morant, whom has urged to “tell the truth” and “stop lying once and for all.”