Mazón removes his firefighters to monitor ravines in the rains this week despite hiding his competition during the Dana

The lack of information by the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ) in relation to the increase in the flow of the Poyo ravine during October 29, the day when the Dana left 227 deaths, three of them missing, in the province of Valencia, it has been one of the main defense lines of the president of the Valencian government, Carlos Mazón day. In fact, the message of alert to the mobiles was sent due to the risk of breakage of the Forata dam.

The Mazón government withdrew its scale measurement equipment from the Poyo Barranco in Chiva at 3 pm on Dana Day

The reality, however, is that not only the CHJ transferred to the Emergency Coordination Center (CCE), where the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) was gathered, all the information that it had as its obligation according to the Special Flood Plan and as it accredited before the judge that investigates the management of the catastrophe, but also the Generalitat Valenciana itself, through its emergency department, is obliged Plan to monitor the ravines and ramblas where the CHJ does not have information. A detail that is not minor and that have always tried to hide both Mazón and its vice president and spokesman for the Consell, Susana Camarero, when she has been questioned by this situation, for example at the press conference she gave last Tuesday, February 18 (watch video). In that appearance, this newspaper asked up to twice why he retired at 3 pm the forest firefighters who were controlling the Poyo ravine. The waiter’s response was that the competition is from the CHJ.

However, the performance of the Department of Emergencies in the rainfall episode that is taking place in the last hours in the Valencian Community leaves both Mazón and the waiter, since this time they have sent the troops to control the flows of the ravines, in compliance with what the Special Flood Plan establishes. Thus it is reflected in the various messages disseminated in social networks in the official account of 112.

For example, the issued at 10.12 says: “The Emergency Coordination Center reports: the Chiva Local Police prove that there is no danger or virtually water in the Poyo ravine in the municipality. The Generalitat Forest Firefighters Unit (@GVABFORTALS) of Olocau is mobilized to verify the possible rise of flow of this ravine in Chiva “, and later, at 10.46 am they add that” five forest fire units of the Generalitat are mobilized to measure flows in different parts of the ravine of the Poyo as they pass through Chiva. ”

As established by Special Flood Plan (page 67)the agencies that will participate in the monitoring of flows of rivers and ravines are “the Hydrographic Confederations of Júcar, Segura and Ebro (in the case of the Bergantes river basin), the municipalities and intervention services deployed in the territory, especially: Civil Guard, emergency brigades of the Generalitat, Police of the Generalitat, environmental agents and forestry units and forest surveillance units, Brigades of the Diputación de Valencia and communities of irrigators and services of the integral water cycle that will inform municipalities ”. The X Firefighters’ account also published messages with their troops on Monday by controlling ramblas and ravines.

The Technicians of the Generalitat themselves already knocked down the argument of Mazón and waiter. This was transferred by the 112 employee to the meteorologist of the State Meteorology Agency in the famous audio that leaked the surroundings of Mazón To try to discredit the body when after the data facilitated he affirms: “Now we also have the consequences of the rains with all the flows.” He also stated it in statements to à Punt at 3:10 p.m. the emergency deputy director, Jorge Suárez, when he said they were monitoring “of all the ravines, which we have already done all of the Magro River as well as the Poyo ravine”.

The Generalitat Valenciana also recognized in an official document that the Autonomous Administration is also responsible for the “monitoring of flows in rivers, ravines, regulation systems and flood areas,” according to the Special Flood Plan. He did it, in an internal note to which Eldiario.es has had access, a high position of Mazón a few hours before the Dana.

The CHJ, in the report that referred to the judge that investigates the management of the DANA, emphasizes that the automatic hydrological information system (SAIH) has a single automatic flow control point located at its crossroad The way in which the rains occurred (from the east to the west), the southern part of the basin (Barrancos de Gallego, Santo Domingo, hairs, Horteta …), which escapes the control of the Saih sensor, is the one that first generated the flood that began to flood before even that said sensor began to record a significant flood. We remember that the rain record registered in the Aemet pluviometer in Turís (185 l/m² in an hour between 15:30 and 4:30 p.m. on October 29, 2024), feeds these ravines in the south of the Poyo Barranco basin. ” Therefore, without the support of the rest of the operation that must intervene in the control of the flows, you can hardly have a global vision of the situation.

The report details the data published on the SAIH website in the established period from 16.00 to 18.45 hours, in the alleged informative blackout denounced by the PP. According to the data recorded from 5:40 p.m. a sudden increase in flow occurred. “The data of this abrupt rise were available at the CPC between 18.00 and 18.10 hours,” that is, two hours before the sending of the SMS massive to the population, which was also sent by the risk situation of the Forata dam.

The document shows again that “although the censorship data were available at all times on the SAIH website, the Saih Sala Saih technicians sent an email to the CCE once the information about the increase in flow is validated and proven.” This email to the CCE was sent 18.43 and in addition to the flow data, the warning that the climb was “very fast” was also included.

The firefighter who measured the Poyo ravine on the day of the Dana: “If emergencies had not retired, we could have warned of the flood”



The document attached the rainfall data shown on the SAIH website between 4:00 p.m. and 18.45 hours, as well as the 16 emails between 16.13 and 18.42 hours regarding the overcoming of rain thresholds in the Poyo basin.