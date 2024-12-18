The president of the Generalitat Valencia, Carlos Mazón, has described it as “curious” that the Prosecutor’s Office “leaks precisely in a disastrous week” for the PSOE, after the Public Ministry has reported in favor of opening an investigation about his management and that of other former officials of the Consell in the dana of October 29.

This is how the head of the regional Executive spoke this Tuesday in statements to the media in Alicante, before attending the Alicante Economy Night, when asked about this decision of the Prosecutor’s Office. In her writing, the prosecutor understands that the case must continue in an ordinary court until we see if there are “founded” indications against the president to decide whether to elevate it to the Superior Court of Justice (TSJCV) given its status as certified.

Mazón has considered it “curious” that the Prosecutor’s Office, which has stated that “it depends on the accused Attorney General, who depends on the Government of Spain”, has decided to “leak” this information in a week “in which he is declaring half Government and half family of Pedro Sánchezin which Aldama declares, in which Koldo declares, in which the wife of the President of the Government declares.

“It is curious that they want to make noise precisely in a disastrous week in which the PSOE has a lot to cover up,” the president snapped, while adding that there are also complaints about the management of the dana against the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, former minister Teresa Ribera or the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ).