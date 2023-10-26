The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, said up to 21 times this Thursday that he is “very happy.” He has been in the control session held in the Valencian Cortes during which three of the four questions that have been asked have been about the balance of the first 100 days of his Government.

“There is a Government in the Valencian Community that has finally been launched,” stated an almost full-blown Mazón, who described the new Executive – which he forms with three members of Vox – as a “serious government”, which offers “ certainty and certainty” and that it will “continue to increase the speed” of its actions, “from rigor, seriousness, absence of prejudices, absence of lies, absence of false advertisements.” The popular leader has listed his actions, with special emphasis on tax cuts, and has ignored criticism from the opposition about the breakdown of coexistence due to his coalition with the extreme right, cultural censorship or linguistic controversy, recriminated by the socialists, or the management of an “incompetent government that neither governs nor works,” as has been branded from the ranks of Compromís.

Elimination of taxes, reduction of political spending, the creation of a water table, the exemption of the water fee for the lowest incomes or the expansion of the budgetary coverage of the Valencian Inclusion Income have been some of the achievements that have been highlighted. . He has even applauded himself for the reversion to the public system of the Manises and Denia health departments, which the PP has criticized on multiple occasions.

Torró has raised five examples of differences between the previous Botànic government and the first 100 days of the Consell: “From the best system in Spain against sexist violence to agreeing with abusers and denying it; from injecting 900 million into average incomes to forgiving 900 million to those who have the most; from an education with free books to teachers without classrooms and students without transportation; from curing thousands of hepatitis patients to allowing smoking on terraces; from creating instruments to recover the money they stole to eliminating them, to appointing advisors linked to corruption schemes.”

Mazón’s micromachismo

What Mazón has not responded to is the accusation of sexist attitudes that the spokesperson for the Valencian socialists, Rebeca Torró, has reproached him for. The trustee explained that the president of the Generalitat winked at her in the chamber when he finished his response in the last control session, a gesture that she described as “improper and unworthy of a president.” Faced with the popular leader’s astonished face, the socialist asked him not to address her in that way again. “Would you wink at Mr. Baldoví?” she asked him rhetorically. “Don’t look at me with that face of disbelief,” he snapped at Mazón, who, in addition, criticized the “condescension with which he addresses women in positions of responsibility.” “Maybe it seems natural to him, but he shows little moral character,” he said, while accusing him of being a repeat offender of “micro-machismo.” Compromís has not applauded the socialist’s intervention.

The PP has not responded to the accusations. On the contrary, when the Minister of Health, Marciano Gómez, intervened, with a sarcastic tone, he asked a Compromís parliamentarian if he had winked at him.

Mazón, who shortly after addressed Rebeca Torró from the rostrum with his first and last name, to later rectify “the socialist trustee”, has only said that he felt insulted: “If this is the climate in which he wants us to interact, in end…”.