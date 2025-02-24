Mazón looks for redemption in Madrid despite Feijóo’s proposal: “I am collateral damage”

Four months after the Dana that caused at least 227 dead in the province of Valencia, Carlos Mazón has come to Madrid on Monday to seek the redemption of the main flat of his party and businessmen. A salvation that his boss of ranks has not wanted to give him in public with his presence. Alberto Núñez Feijóo has not accompanied the president of the Generalitat in his reconstruction of the story of what happened on October 29. Without the leader of the PP present, Mazón has pointed out himself as a harmed of the tragedy: “I am a collateral damage.”

Mazón has starred in an informative act that has caused great media expectation and the presence of many politicians and businessmen who have filled two of the halls of the Ritz hotel in Madrid. In the presidential table, important leaders of the PP: the general secretary, Cuca Gamarra, the parliamentary spokesman, Miguel Tellado, the Vice Secretary of Institutional, Esteban González Pons, or the Economic, Juan Bravo. Also high personalities such as the president of the Senate, Pedro Rollán. And former ministers such as Rafael Catalá.

But much more notable than the presences have been the absences. The PP did not give a closed support to Mazón from the first moment, but they had no choice but to do it when the Genoa dome was aware that I had no intention of resigning. Feijóo went from dropping his baron to compromise the entire structure of his party in his defense.

However, the PP leader did not want to be on Monday at Ritz. His team has organized an interview in Telecinco at the same time. Nor the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who has traveled to Extremadura for working days with the government of her companion María Guardiola organized “in recent days.” Nor other neighboring regional presidents such as Juan Manuel Moreno, Fernando López Miras, Jorge Azcón or Alfonso Fernández Mañueco.

But neither have Mazón accompanied on his trip to Madrid his own teammates in the Valencian PP. Neither the mayor of the capital, María José Catalá, nor the president of the Diputación, Vicente Mompó. Even the Valencian employer has chosen not to send their greatest representatives. That is why the regional president has had to settle for thanking the company of the Alicante employer, the province whose deputation directed before assuming the command of the community.

Thus, before a large representation of the second row of leaders of the PP, Mazón has chosen to seek forgiveness from a story in which he has not assumed a single real responsibility of what happened on October 29. In fact, the president of the Generalitat has pointed out himself as a harmed of the tragedy, a “collateral damage” of government management.

Because Mazón has downloaded all the responsibility of what happened in Pedro Sánchez and the state technical organizations, the AEMET and the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation. Neither his absence on October 29, when he was missing, nor the 90 -minute blank space between the ventorro food he tried and his arrival at the command center to the edge of seven in the afternoon.

The president of the Generalitat has spoken for more than an hour with a single objective: to download all its responsibility for what happened on October 29. In fact, it has come to ensure that the alert SMS was sent in just 11 minutes since the central government reported the risk of overflowing the Forata dam, which does not match Mompó’s words that afternoon at the command center , when he snapped a transparent “Send her for a fucking!”

Almeida: Mazón “has fulfilled”

The person in charge of presenting Mazón in the informative act has been the mayor of Madrid. José Luis Martínez Almeida has anticipated his protected strategy: all the fault belongs to others.

“He has fulfilled,” Almeida said about Mazón. And everything when, according to the mayor of Madrid, “the Government of Spain only tries to win the hateful battle of the retallo that they like so much.” “Carlos Mazón is the only one who has recognized responsibilities and has taken measures, is leading reconstruction,” he said.

Then he has given way to the other story, that of his party partner. “We woke up with a cold drop identical to those of each year, but this time by the flood of the Poyo ravine became the greatest natural catastrophe in recent history,” Mazón said before his auditorium. A catastrophe that is everyone’s fault.

Mazón has pointed to the President of the Government, the then Third Vice President, Teresa Ribera, to the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, the Secretary of State for the Environment, the Government delegate, Pilar Bernabé , to the president of the Hydrographic Confederation of Júcar, to the AEMET, … a reahíla of accusations to whom all Spain knows where that day of 29 were October.

Mazón himself has reviewed what these managers did on the day of the Dana: connected to the Cecopi “by plasma”, officially traveling in Colombia or Brazil, or in European institutions on behalf of the government. What the president of the Generalitat has not explained is where he was in the almost two hours ‘blank’ that they are allegedly finished his “work food” with a journalist at the ‘El Ventororo’ restaurant until he appeared in the Command Center, which chose to turn off communications with the representatives of the central government.

Mazón has not found a single concrete criticism to do in the first person. Neither in singular nor in the plural. He has not mentioned his two ceased counselors, the emergency, Salomé Pradas, and Tourism, Muria Montes. Nor the decisions on the surveillance of the Poyo ravine that the Generalitat raised. Or the lack of speed when activating state aid.

In fact, it only assumes responsibilities since the day after the Dana. “It does not mean that by the Generalitat and for mine, failures were not committed,” he said. “Especially from 30,” he said, not to mention even one concrete. Despite this, Mazón has settled: “They will not find a more severe judge with me than me.”

16 calls served from 17.37

The president of the Generalitat has denied having been absent on the day of the Dana and has assured that he received or issued 16 phone calls that afternoon. Of course, “From 17.37” on Tuesday, October 29.

“I talked to the emergency department [Salomé Pradas] with which I spoke again at 18.16, at 18.25, at 18.30 and 19. 43, ”he said. “At 18.48 [hablé] with the General Director of Communication of the Generalitat. At 18.57, twice with the PP union, which was making preparation with the mayors, ”he said.

The Valencian president has committed that he will put “all the information” available “to the parliamentary investigation commissions, as cannot be otherwise, such as all the documentation that has been required.”

Mazón has built a story in which he has even said that he pretended his request to help Pedro Sánchez and the kindness with which he received the President of the Government on Thursday after the tragedy, when as much as the executive leader as the head of the Opposition went to the affected area.

“The government wanted to build a story that makes its way parallel to reconstruction,” he denounced. “They had to cover the silence of the Hydrographic Confederation and the inaction of the Government Delegate, Adif and the DGT,” he added.

Mazón has also found time to lash out at journalists. “The government activated its media terminals to blame the Generalitat, and me in particular. I am not a victim, I am a collateral damage, ”he said.

The Valencian president has not spoken at the entrance or exit of the act. He has only done it from the lectern, sponsored by Asisa and Solaria, and with the journalistic questions mediated by the organization of the event. About two hours to download all responsibility.

“The objective truth assists us,” said Mazón, who has tried to tie his party to guarantee his support. “This is the proof of my life. And with mine, that of many companions who are here today with us, who are perfectly aware of the envy in which we are, ”he said, to attack those who are“ putting sticks on the wheel ”or criticize that they feel” every day on the other side of the window ”.

Mazón has erected himself in the protagonist of “the most important and Herculean work that has had any regional government in the history of democracy.” He has immediately added as a conclusion of his trip to Madrid: “I don’t want to be grandiloquent.”