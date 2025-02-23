Mazón is absent from the ‘crida’, the act that begins the first failures after the Dana

The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has been absent from the ‘Crida’, the act that gives València’s failures every year to thousands of people. This is the first Josefinas parties after the Dana catastrophic on October 29. The official agenda of the Chief of the Consell had no act this Sunday. And, as planned, it has not appeared in the ‘Crida’, despite the institutional nature of the act and that at the schedules of the Central Board Fallera it was planned that the president would receive at 19.20, together with the mayor of Valencia , to the two major falleras, as is usually traditional.

Mazón did attend the ‘Crida’ of a year ago, the first in which he participated as president of the Generalitat. On that occasion, Mazón and Catalá wrapped together the major falleras and their courts of honor.

The mayor of Valencia, the popular María José Catalá, has excused Mazón referring to the act of the Chief of the Consell this Monday at the Ritz Hotel in Madrid. An act that neither Catalá nor the president of the Diputación de Valencia, Vicente Mompó, assists that they maintain their agenda centered on the failures. “Crida always works in the same way, sometimes autonomous authorities have come, other times not,” said María José Catalá, who has framed the act of which Mazón has been absent in the “absolute normality.”

The first mayor has taken advantage of the brief speech that every year gives way to the symbolic delivery of the city’s keys to the elderly, to remember the neighborhoods of Valencia affected by the Dana.

The act that Mazón has not attended inaugurates some parties that “will take us very far and very high to all the faults,” said Mayor Catalá. The court of the major falleras has been accompanied by the municipal representatives of the PP, PSPV-PSOE, Compromís and Vox.

“Fallera solidarity” with the Dana

Berta Peiró, Fallera Mayor of Valencia, said that the flood “has not taken our love for failures”, the party that “rises from the ashes.” Peiró has alluded to the “Fallera Solidarity” on the occasion of the Dana, with “open 24 hours” casales, as “light on in the midst of darkness.” The Fallera Mayor has also referred to the “joyful and committed Fallera Youth.”

On the other hand, Lucía García Rivera, Fallera Mayor Children, has expressed a “message of hope” since the “most beautiful party in the world.” Berta Peiró has closed his speech by launching a “message to the world”: “Do not forget València, the Valencians and the Valencians need you, the city of infinite solidarity.”

Then the official hymns of the Valencian Community and Spain have sounded.

Mazón congratulates the failures on Instagram

The Chief of the Consell has limited himself to hanging a video on his Instagram account this Sunday in which he points out that the failures of this 2025 are “recovery” and “very special for all”. “They symbolize that we back the bad and that we want to be reborn with the good,” says Mazón in the face of “so sensitive” failures.

The mayor of Valencia, meanwhile, has alluded to statements to the media to the fallers affected by the Dana and has called for the “spirit of fraternity.”

“Our context is the Dana, different failures, which will be more brotherhood and hope than ever,” Catalá concluded.