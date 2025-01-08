Mazón hides his communications from deputies of the Valencian Parliament during the three-hour feast on DANA day

The Government of Carlos Mazón hides the communications of the head of the Consell during last October 29, the day of the catastrophic DANA in which the president disappeared for more than three hours at a controversial meal with the journalist Maribel Vilaplana.

The secret agapes of Mazón: from a meeting monitored by the Police in the ‘Brugal case’ to Ventorro on DANA day

This is clear from a response from the regional Executive to the PSPV-PSOE’s request for documentation on the communications “through any channel” received by Mazón since the early morning red alert. The regional secretary of Institutional Relations and Transparency, Santiago Lumbreras, alleges an “impossibility of fulfilling the request in the terms in which it is presented” the request for documentation from the socialist spokesperson, José Muñoz, and from the deputy Alicia Andújar.

Lumbreras, a senior official of Mazón’s highest confidence, alleges that during October 29 “an undetermined number of communications were made directed to the President through channels that cannot be reproduced, including face-to-face conversations, telephone and telematic conversations, media broadcasts. social communication, etc.”

The brief official response from Carlos Mazón’s Executive thus vents one of the most relevant doubts about his management of the DANA on October 29, which left 224 dead and three missing.

The head of the Consell extended for about three hours – when the Generalitat Valenciana had already activated the Military Emergency Unit (UME) in Utiel – his controversial agape at the El Ventorro restaurant. After the various versions of the Presidency, the same senior official assured in another parliamentary response that Mazón attended the meal as president of the Valencian PP.

Furthermore, both Mazón and the president of the Provincial Council of Valencia, Vicente Mompó, and the then Minister of Justice and Interior, Salomé Pradas, have not yet clarified what exact time they communicated on the afternoon of DANA. The latest version about the mess of their calls is that Mazón contacted Mompó through a WhatsApp call.

Mazón, booed at an event in the Torrent and Picanya ravine that devastated the DANA: “Coward, murderer”



The president’s whereabouts are also unknown between 6:00 p.m., when he finished his meal with Maribel Vilaplana, and the strange call to the mayor of Cullera, at 6:30 p.m. The latest response from the Presidency to the opposition thus deepens the dark points to be clarified in the steps of Carlos Mazón on the day of the greatest tragedy in this century in the Valencian Community.