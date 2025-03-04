After The arrival time of Valencian President Carlos Mazón to the Emergency Coordination Center (Cecopi) From Valencia on the day of the Dana, it became a true soap opera due to the lack of concretion of the politician and the Generalitat Valenciana, the reaction to a very similar situation, A red alert for rains inside and southern Castellón declared by Aemetit has been very different,

Generalitat Valenciana herself has communicated shortly after 6.30 pm this afternoon that President Carlos Mazón “It has moved to the Castellón Emergency Coordination Center to monitor the episode of heavy rains that are affecting the interior of the province. “

According to that official statement, “the Chief of the Consell and the president of the Diputación de Castellón, Marta Barrachina, have participated in LA Coordination Operational Meeting of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium that is reinforcing the Park of the Alto Palancia before the red level of alert in the southern interior “.

The presence of Mazón and the speed of its transfer from Valencia to Castellón (both cities are at one hour by car) contrasts with the fact that in the case of what happened on October 29, Mazón himself repeats again and again that it is not its responsibility to participate or be in command of the emergency center and that was not part of the Cecopi.

The Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat Valenciana has established the EMERGENCY SITUATION 0 FOR FLOODS THROUG THE PROVINCE OF CASTELLÓNthe northern coast of Alicante and throughout the province of Valencia, according to 112.

In fact, emergencies from the Valencian Community has launched A message A de Alerta to mobiles through the Esalert system to the populations affected by the alert Red level by rains inside and southern the province of Castellón.

The peoples of the southern interior of Castellón to which the sending of the es-alert are Atzeneta, Aín, L’Acora, Alcudia de Ve Arenoso, Costur, Culla, Xodos, Espadilla, Fanzara, Figueroles, Fuente La Reina, Fuentes de Ayódar, Gaibiel, Geldo, Higueras, Jérica, Lucena del Cid, Ludiente, Matet, Mántan, Montanejos, Navajas, Pavías, Pina de Montalgrao, Puebla de Arenoso, Ribesalbes, Sacañet, Segor

Valencia suspend classes until Thursday

In the case of Valencia Capital, the City Council has also announced the suspension of school classes and activities until next Thursday. As reported by social networks, “by virtue of level 0 decreed by the Generalitat Valenciana, it has been decided for the entire city of Valencia, while the emergency lasts, which will necessarily cover at least tomorrow Tuesday and Wednesday, suspend all educational activities.”

In addition, school and sports outdoor activities are suspended and spaces such as parks and cemeteries will be closed. Also Mass influx acts of failures are suspendedlike the Mascletés.

Effects

The truth is that the rains that have fallen in the Valencian Community and caused floods in Chiva and Ribarroja polygons in Valencia, in addition to some secondary road cuts this morning, have once again created concern since some ravines that starred in the tragic riades bring water again.

The 112 of the Generalitat Valenciana also reported that several forest fire endings had been sent to control the flow of several ravines, such as that of the poyo.

From the Generalitat it is urged to Avoid displacements, do not cross flood areas and respect traffic cuts in alert areas as well as not carrying out activities in channels and their proximities, in addition to looking for high areas or climbing to a upper floor if it is in flood zone.