Mazón entrance into the Cecopi: changed clothes and without his ‘politburó’

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, has posed his first perimeter of judicial defense in an image captured from the security videos of the Emergency Center of L’Eliana that would prove that the Chief of the Consell entered the building where the Cecopi was held at 20.28, 17 minutes after the mass alert to the population was launched. At the moment, this screenshot has allowed you to stop speculation about whether your late presence in the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) would have delayed the activation of the ES-ALErt. But it offers another much information on the performance of the president and his environment on October 29, 2024.

As observed by the attitude when entering and greeting quite carelessly, the president still maintains his good humor after the supposed 20.11. Following his steps and almost glued to him are his head of the press at the Palau de la Generalitat, Maite Gómez, and Alboraia political scientist Josep Lanuza.

Maite Gómez is a journalist with extensive professional experience in institutional communication and who has worked for different administrations managed by the PP.

For its part, Lanuza is an expert in political communication who works in the heart of the Mazón team since the beginning of the legislature, but whose salary depends on the Popular Party of the Valencian Community. He is not an advisor to the presidency or has a public contract, but it is the party that takes over its services. Josep Lanuza has been with Mazón in the key moments of the legislature, such as the meeting in Moncloa between Pedro Sánchez and the Chief of the Consell. Despite not being part of the advisors of the Generalitat, whose salary and identity would be public, Lanuza moves freely through the Palau units and has attended some Cecopi meetings, as the image provided on Thursday.

Lanuza is discreet and has become a person to whom the president has a lot of faith. Its proximity to Mazón has generated discomfort in the party, but also in some institutions that are part of the meetings. “My external advisor,” Mazón usually presents to his interlocutors when he has to follow a meeting. The Valencian political scientist was in its beginnings linked by the Valencian socialists and tried to work in a PSPV-PSOE campaign when Ximo Puig was secretary general.

But if Lanuza and Maite Gómez were, those who were not the chief of Cabinet, José Manuel Cuenca, and Santiago Lumbreras, regional secretary of Institutional Relations and Transparency. Cuenca was on October 29 out of Valencia for a family issue and, when she returned to the city because the Dana began to havoc, she became incommunicado. So incommunicado that the team of the Government’s vice president, Teresa Ribera, tried to contact him six times between 19.48 and after 20.30 and was impossible. The Mazón Cabinet director answered on the 30th at 6.44, indicating that he had the inoperative phone for a few hours and shared a second mobile for the future.

Nor was he next to President Santiago Lumbreras, who spent the day in Alicante. As the roads were cut, it could not reach the Cecopi either. The third strong man of ‘Politburó ‘, the regional secretary of the Presidency, Cayetano García, was in Valencia, specifically working at the Palau de la Generalitat, as he explained to questions of this media in an interview in à Punt.

Since October 30, neither basin nor lumbras have taken off from the president and are the architects of the political strategy of Mazón. Both the leaks to the manipulated audios press and the hard line against the government. For the judicial strategy, a criminal expert has been added informally.

ATUENDO CHANGE: From the marengo blue to raw jersey

Another of the striking details of the key image for the defense of Mazón is its clothing. The president appears in the Cecopi with a different clothes than the one he had taken throughout the day. In the morning, the Chief of the Consell looked the classic set of two colors, beige pants and blue shirt with a blue marengo and tie. It was the same ‘outfit ‘ with which the meeting with employer and unions ended and with which he went to the food with the journalist Maribel Vilaplana at the El Ventorro restaurant.

To get to the Cecopi in the afternoon, the president changed his clothes and, although he wore the same pants, no longer weed the tie and dressed with another blue shirt and a raw jersey. A more comfortable outfit for one of the most difficult nights of his life.

After the departure at 17.45, almost 18.00 according to the version of Maribel Vilaplana, the president says he was working at the Palau de la Generalitat. Almost three hours in which he claims to have made 16 calls, but without clarifying whether or not they materialized.

Two of the most striking are those that would have made to their number two in the party, Juan Francisco Pérez Llorca (at 18.57) since, although the parliamentary spokesman of the Valencian PP is a deputy, he has no emergencies in emergencies. He did not call any affected mayor, except at 18.28 to the mayor of Cullera, Jordi Mayor, who has always suggested that “he was not in a state of emergency.”

