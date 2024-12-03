The Valencian Government, at the full meeting of the Consell, approved this Tuesday the dismissal of the regional secretary of Emergencies and Interior, Emilio Arguesoand her replacement by Irene Rodríguez, who served between 2007 and 2015 as general director of Prevention, Fire Extinction and Emergencies during the PP governments prior to the socialist Executive of Ximo Puig.

During the last few weeks, since the devastating DANA on October 29, opposition groups in the Valencian Cortes have demanded the dismissal of Argüeso for the management of the crisis, while the representatives of the Consell have insisted that the decisions on the second rank of the Valencian government would be adopted “at the time.”

All the spotlights pointed towards the former Minister of Justice and Interior, Salome Pradasthe main person in charge of Emergencies in the Valencian Community, but they did not leave behind their number two, Emilio Argüeso, who left the Ciudadanos party in 2021 and was signed by the PP two years later.

Apart from this change in the general directorate of Emergencies, the plenary session of the Consell has agreed on other changes in regional secretariats and general directorates as a result of the remodeling of the regional executive after the flood.









Among them, the general director of Fire Prevention, Rosa Touris-who is serving as spokesperson for Cecopi- joins as general director of Coordination, Control and Monitoring in the new Second Vice Presidency for Economic and Social Recovery, led by Francisco José Gan Pampols.

In addition, the until now general director of Socio-Sanitary Infrastructures, Rafael Mateosbecomes the general director of the Recovery and Reconstruction Plan in the second Vice Presidency.

And as already announced in recent weeks, the appointment of Venancio Aguado as regional secretary of the cabinet of the Second Vice Presidency led by Francisco José Gan Pampols.

On the other hand, the Consell has dismissed José Manuel García Duarte as general director of Information and Communications Technologies, a position for which Francisco Javier Balfagón has been appointed. It has also incorporated Mª Ángeles Navarro as undersecretary of the Department of Emergencies and the Interior.