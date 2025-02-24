Four months after the Dana tragedy, which has left him “marked forever”, Carlos Mazón has tried to reveal on Monday some of the black holes that were still to be revealed on the day of the flood. Among them, the one who flew over … On his communications on that afternoon of October 29, that the president of the Generalitat Valenciana has detailed in an intervention in which Pedro Sánchez has blamed for not having activated the emergency and having “dragged your feet” with an “obvious political calculation.”

«It is false that he was incommunicado That afternoon. The Cecopi began at 5:00 p.m. and from 17.37 I was making calls and participated in 16 calls made or received, ”Mazón explained during his speech at an informative breakfast organized by New Economy.

In the breakdown of those 16 calls, made between 5:37 p.m. five occasions. “At 17.37 I spoke with the Emergency Minister, with whom I spoke again at 18.16, at 18.25, 18.30 and at 19.43,” he said, before detailing the rest of the communications received or made that afternoon, one of the Requirements of the Socialist Party of the Valencian Community in recent weeks.

In fact, Mazón has assured that The registration of these communications will be delivered to the authorities as to the “Parliamentary Investigation Commissions.”

«At 18.48 I talked to the General Director of Communication of the Generalitat; at 18.57 twice with the PP union that was making preparation and information about peoples; At 19.34 with the regional secretary of Infrastructure, Javier Sendra, also mayor of Plans; at 19.41, with the regional secretary of the president’s cabinet; at 19.43 with the general director of the Cabinet Secretariat; at 19.44 with the Director General of Organization and Coordination of the Presidency; with the president of the Diputación de Valencia, present at the Cecopi from 17.00; I also had several WhatsApp calls at 17.46 at 18.25, at 18.27; With the mayor of Cullera, whose fabulation will avoid commenting today that he first said he was incommunicado and then when I said he had spoken with him, he said he had not asked him how he was raining but seemed ethylly altered. With him I talked at 18.28 and asked him about the rains in his municipality and what he needed, ”he said, without specifying why among the five, time of beginning of the Cecopi, and the 17.37 no call attended.

«Collateral damage of the political play board»

Mazón has acknowledged feeling a “collateral damage” of a “political game board” designed to weaken it. “I dragged myself almost obscene to request your help,” he said about Pedro Sánchezwho accused of “having dragged his feet” with an “obvious political calculation.”

As he has denounced, the government has led a “campaign” against him and “it is not the first time something like that happens. The left in this country has specialized in instrumentalizing the pain caused by a tragedy to obtain political revenues. It happened with the prestige, with the 11M attacks, with the pandemic and now with the floods. They build a false story and use all their media terminals to settle it; A story that is built as if it were a wall, instead of bricks and mortars with lies and manipulation, with dozens of bulos, half truths and falsehoods, ”he has defended himself after having made a detailed review of what happened in those fateful hours hours in which he has highlighted the lack of information that the Cecopi had to work that afternoon.

Centered now on the reconstruction of Valencia, “to which I have fought my whole future,” Mazón has insisted on the need for Approve new budgets for the communityfor which he requested the collaboration of Vox, which he placed as a “priority partner” of his government. «I hope that we can soon present the budgets that my land needs at the most controversial moment in its history. We are going to demonstrate to citizens that there are at least two parties that are up to the circumstances, ”he said in reference to the PP and Vox.