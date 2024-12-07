The president of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón, announced this Saturday that “next Tuesday, December 10, the CV-36 will be reopened” so that “circulation will be recovered on 18 of the 18 regional roads affected by the floods in record time.” “.

This was explained by the Valencian leader during a visit to the actions carried out on this road on which almost 30,000 vehicles circulate daily. The CV-36 will open after completing the construction of a 510-meter provisional road with two lanes, one in each direction, that crosses the Barranco del Poyo between Torrent, Alaquàs and Aldaia.

The CV-36 was the only autonomously owned road that has a closed section of the 18 roads affected by the floods and with its provisional opening, circulation is recovered on the 47.3 kilometers of roads cut off by the floods.

In addition to the construction of the provisional road that crosses the Poyo ravine, the Generalitat is acting in parallel in the reconstruction of the damaged CV-36 bridge, as well as in the construction of a new bridge that will replace the demolished one on the left bank. of the road to recover normal vehicle traffic. Both actions are expected to be operational at the end of January and April 2025, respectively.

These actions are added to the others completed in mid-November that made possible the opening of the CV-36 link with the bypass to connect the industrial area of ​​Torrent and the other section of the road that suffered serious damage due to the overflowing of the ravine. of Poyo.

Employment

Mazón pointed out the importance of recovering mobility for people and “also for companies and industrial estates that are fundamental in maintaining employment.” In this sense, he demanded that the Government of Spain that the RED mechanism, a measure of flexibility and stabilization of employment similar to the Erte, “arrive as soon as possible not only for Ford, but for the entire auxiliary automobile industry, especially in the areas affected”.