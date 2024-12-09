The Generalitat Valenciana and the central government keep an eye on the biggest natural disaster of this century in Spain, now considering aid to those affected. The Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, has announced a new aid package to compensate those affected by the loss of vehicles by the floods after attacking the central government’s subsidy plan for the purchase of cars for those affected.

Mazón has announced that the Generalitat “is going to launch a new line of direct aid to compensate those affected by the loss of vehicles due to the floods”, after a meeting held with representatives of the Faconauto employers’ associations (Association of Official Dealers in Spain ), ANFAC (Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers) and FEMEVAL (Valencian Metallurgical Business Federation).

According to Mazón, it is a new package of “non-refundable aid, without bureaucracy and without the need to buy a vehicle”the amount of which will be announced in the coming days. The money will go to those affected who have lost a vehicle, both private and business. Despite not revealing the amount, the president explained that to obtain this aid The provisional withdrawal will be verified with the DGT of the vehicle and only a responsible declaration from the applicant will be necessary.

The announcement of these subsidies to alleviate the loss of vehicles comes after criticism from the Valencian Administration of the plan to renew vehicles destroyed by DANA in more than 70 municipalities of Valencia, whose estimated figure exceeds 120,000 units.

Mazón has described state aid for the replacement of vehicles as “insufficient and with unrealistic requirements that do not correspond to the needs of the victims and They will barely reach 30 or 35% of those affected“. For this reason, it has demanded that the Government “quadruple” the approved aid worth 465 million euros and that they reach 1,898 million euros “so that they reach everyone since dealers and heavy vehicles have been left out.”

Likewise, he gave as an example that to obtain the 10,000 euros in aid “the only option is to purchase an electric vehicle for 50,000 euros.” In addition, “those who choose to purchase a combustion car for 20,000 euros will receive a maximum of 5,000 euros in aid and will have to pay 4,000 euros in VAT,” and if these aids are also counted in personal income tax and the beneficiary passes the bracket ” What he is going to have to pay is going to be more expensive than what he receives in aid,” he noted.

Along these lines, it urges the Government of Pedro Sánchez to increase the budget item, forgive the payment of VAT and allow the Consortium to enable the payment of damaged vehicles by insurers in order to advance it. In fact, he speaks of a “double problem” for the victims: the delay in payment for the affected vehicles at a time when the urgency is fundamental and the insufficient state aid to be able to acquire the new vehicle.

Solution for Ford

The head of the Consell has appealed for unity of action together with the automotive employers’ associations to demand a greater economic effort and commitment from the government in this matter.

Carlos Mazón thanked Anfac, Faconauto and Femeval for their involvement “from minute zero” to meet the needs of the sector with “extraordinary work” to support SMEs, industry, businesses and people affected by the floods.

The president has also valued the automotive sector and its auxiliary industry, which is why he has once again demanded that the central government “resolve it now.” the labor flexibility mechanism for Ford Almussafes, while demanding that “it be extended to the entire auxiliary automobile industry, especially in the area affected by the floods.”

Along these lines, he has pointed out that it is an industry with an important contribution to the GDP of the Valencian Community and with a strategic value for reindustrialization that “were already being complicated by the transition to electric vehicles.”