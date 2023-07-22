The president of the Provincial Council of Alicante, Carlos Mazón, in a plenary session on November 9, who refused to remove the symbols related to Eduardo Zaplana from the entity with his casting vote. JOQUÍN REINA-EUROPA PRESS (JOQUÍN REINA-EUROPA PRESS)

The first government of the pact between the PP and Vox (time will tell if it is a joint venture or “a tough divorce”) represents a serious commitment to the environment. And not because it arrives loaded with intentions to combat climate change and measures to promote the ecological transition, but because it recycles many old pieces of the gear that stirred up the frothy time of Eduardo Zaplana as head of the Generalitat, when the imperial dream of “Valencian power”, whose dark gleams now scrutinizes and deconstructs justice under its powerful magnifying glass. It is environmental for that reason and because this recycling operation, which includes the president himself, implies a serious attempt to decarbonize the figure of the former mayor of Benidorm, that man whom his very fans see as the synthesis of Kennedy, Lincoln and Pericles, and whom the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, on the contrary, considers a criminal who is asking for 19 years in prison for money laundering, bribery, falsehood and prevarication. Although this is a case in which Carlos Mazón always throws away cigarette paper and sees “sufficient precedents to be prudent and very respectful.” Of course, the very honorable brand has even gone so far as to say several times without flinching that Rita Barberá was declared innocent, when (verification of statements) her case was filed due to death. And that’s what it’s all about: changing the course of events.

For this reason, since he was anointed, he has been dedicated to the progressive reduction of the odor emissions that his sponsor’s management still gives off to return the figure of Zaplana repristinated, perfumed and ironed (with one of his affordable Antonio Puebla suits) and raise it to the soulless altar on the right, whose niches are empty and where three crosses are nailed for the prosecution of three (three) presidents of the Generalitat. Because the PP needs a point of reference in the past to anchor the reconquest of May 28 and cannot find any (not even with Alberto Fabra as a parliamentary decoration) that can hold out without a powerful cosmetic and counternarrative session. What Mazón zaplana it is nothing new. He has never hidden his affiliation, devotion and inspiration. But now, while Zaplana fires his last judicial cartridges while waiting for 23-J to bring the Seventh Cavalry to the rescue, he must give his chest and pave the way. There is a rush. And there he is complying with the formation of his first government, solemnizing his gratitude through the landing of a good handful of his representative ex-charges and revalidating the action they carried out in those legislatures in which, as the leader advocated, “there will be for everyone”. And he restarts it with the same course and purpose. Recognition of the father, that is, roots. It is the powerful message that the new president sends to those who do not communicate uninhibitedly with the past of the PP. It is not a party for scruples. And in this he follows the roadmap that María José Catalá, the mayoress of Valencia, also runs at the municipal level, with the late Rita Barberá (santa súbita) and her flowery bridge over troubled waters. Except that in the case of Mazón there was never the apostasy of Catalá and it is not about atonement for sin but strictly about vindication, homage and rehabilitation. And that is the other message, which is also shared by both following the itinerary marked out in the argument: selective memory of the past for the rewriting of the present from power. The situation could not be more propitious: the electorate not only has not punished the stinking path of corruption of the PP but has rewarded it. Clear path.

