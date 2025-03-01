Mazón and all the black roosters of the PP

Most of the deaths from the Dana de Valencia occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on October 29, before citizens were sent to the alert to its mobiles at 8:12 p.m. There were 224 people who died, three more have not been found four months later. The judge, Nuria Ruiz Tobarra, with a commendable value given the subject, investigates them as “homicides committed by serious imprudence,” according to the summary that covers almost 1,000 folios And it is structured with data, facts, documents and testimonies, thoroughly. Although they knew it in the Generalitat Valenciana – as they knew for example in the university and suspended the classes – they did not warn the citizens, being the competent body to do so as the judge also ratifies. And the water took them ahead. The mud that entered to the lungs was the main cause of suffocation and death. Of young children who could not hold their parents, of parents who left forever. Of husbands and wives, brides and boyfriends, grandparents, brothers, irreplaceable friends.

Every time Mazón or any of his henchmen – they include the new vice president, Susana Camarero – appear changing versions, insulting journalists, the decency and humanity and denying what they said, what happened above all, the blood boils of indignation to many people. We do not believe anything already, if he tructed images, if he entered and came out several times or if they are from another day he has offered; You can’t trust who has lied so much. Or hidden. We still do not know where the president of the Generalitat was while dozens of people in the chairman who drowned or lost their loved ones, their houses, their cars, their way of living in many cases.