He flood of requests for damage caused by DANA in Valencia to the autonomous Government has made the 60 million euros that had been planned for this year the Generalitat of Carlos Mazón for express direct aid to those affected have already been sold outas recognized today by the Valencian vice president Susana Camarero.

Specifically, the Valencian Government approved a first line of direct aid of 6,000 euros per affected home for damage and loss of belongings such as furniture, appliances and other contents thereof. In principle the Consell announced that would have 200 million euros total amount, of which 60 million were allocated to this year and the rest to 2025.

The avalanche of applications received so far in the 85 municipalities included in the decree has already covered all the funds planned for this yearas recognized this morning by vice president Susana Camarero. “More and more people have asked for this help and required a change in the decree,” he said.

For this reason, the Government of Carlos Mazón has approved a modification of the decree to advance another 42 million euros to this year planned for the next financial year, so that you can raise the payment of this aid to 102 million euros during the remainder of this month. In this way, the Valencian Administration ensures that it seeks to accelerate payment terms.

The Generalitat itself announced a few days ago that 10,073 requests had been resolvedwhich in total amount exceeded 60 million euros and that these amounts were already being transferred to the accounts of those affected who had requested it.

Extension of deadlines

Furthermore, given the high number of requests and complaints from residents of the affected areas, the Generalitat also has extended the deadlines to request that money. The initial term expired on December 16 in the 75 municipalities that were initially included as devastated by floods. In those locations now extended until January 2. Also in the other 10 municipalities that were included later in the decree extends until January 20, 2025.

Waiter figured in 490 million euros in direct aid approved by the Consell for those affected by DANA, including individuals, self-employed workers, companies and municipalities. Yesterday the Consell itself approved a new line of direct aid to the self-employed in the amount of 90 million euroswhich contemplates a maximum of 3,000 euros per person affected.

The requirements to be able to access the new aid approved this Tuesday by the Consell are the following: be a self-employed person registered with Social Security or a mutual insurance company, not have staff, appear in the IAE, have a place of work that is located in the area of ​​​​the territory affected as a result of DANA.

Camarero also pointed out that new aid for trade is being studied and more support measures have not been ruled out.