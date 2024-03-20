Nothing will stop Mazepin from making a comeback in Formula 1. However?

Many Formula 1 drivers owe a lot to their old man. So is Nikita Mazepin. If his father was not an oligarch, he would of course never have gotten a seat in Formula 1. But the sword cuts both ways: he also lost his seat because of the same father. Mazepin Senior is a friend of Putin, and that is not appreciated in current times.

This turn of events was of course very sad for his son Nikita. He was just as successful in Formula 1 and had a glorious career. Okay, maybe not, but it's still sour. However, Mazepin did not accept this decision and went to court.

The European Court has now ruled. What seems? Nikita Mazepin is allowed off the sanctions list. According to the judge, the family bond with his father is not enough reason to put him on the list. In fact, a great injustice has been done to Nikita.

Does this leave room for a comeback for Mazepin in Formula 1? Well no, because besides a lack of talent there are still some obstacles. For example, the Russian is still on the sanctions list in the United Kingdom and Canada. And there also has to be racing. In addition, many teams have their headquarters in England.

Since his unexpected departure from Formula 1, Mazepin has been busy with all kinds of lawsuits. And he does know how to achieve victories there. He also still races, but outside Europe, in the Asian Le Mans series.

