Mazepin still fighting

Nikita Mazepin back to being talked about, once again to ask for the removal of his name from the list of persons of Russian nationality sanctioned by organizations or governments following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A fact, responsible for a terrible war still in progress, which has led to the exclusion of Russian pilots and sportsmen from numerous international sporting competitions, provided that they do not decide to renounce the colors of their flag and participate as neutrals.

The Canadian Sanction

In all of this, one of the countries that last May had intervened with the greatest decision against Mazepin was the Canadawhich had included the former Formula 1 driver (together with his father Dmitry) in the list of 14 people deemed oligarchs, family members or close collaborators of the Russian regime. Following this sanction, the 24-year-old Muscovite was therefore prohibited from participating in sporting events in Canada, as well as the possibility of maintaining financial relationships in the North American country. A decision that has never been accepted by Mazepin, who now goes on the attack.

The request

Specifically, the former Haas driver made a request to Federal Court to be able to intervene to order the Canadian Foreign MinisterMelanie Joly, la removal from this ‘black list’. In Mazepin’s motivations, the Canadian government’s action is unfairly ruining his career, being a “young sportsman and professional pilot who is in no way involved in the aggression suffered by Ukraine, nor is he engaged in any economic sector that provides substantial revenues to Russia”. Furthermore, in the cancellation request, Mazepin wishes a communication of the decision within five daysas well as an interim measure that allows him to participate in competitive activities in Canada.

Previous

In the document presented by Mazepin to the Tribunal, it emerged that the Russian pilot had already presented the same request last December, but the minister would not have respected the 90-day deadline to provide an answer. In addition, again according to Mazepin, he would not even have respected the principles of natural justice, not giving him the opportunity to be heard on the decision to include him in the list and not providing him with the reasons for the sanctions. After making his F1 debut in 2021, the Russian driver’s career in the top flight was interrupted the following year, also and above all due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Initially also sanctioned by the European Union, the sentence was then canceled with the issuing of a provisional provision, the same one that allows Mazepin to be able to participate in competitions in the Old Continent.