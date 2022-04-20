Seeing the performances put on track by Haas during this first part of the season must certainly not have been easyr Nikita Mazepin. The Russian driver, employed by the US team last season, was known to be on foot by the team following the Russian government’s decision to invade Ukraine. However, the question between the Mazepin family and the Kannapolis team is made even more complex by the sponsorship that linked the Uralkali – company controlled by Nikita’s father, Dmitry Mazepin – to the team. Gunther Steiner, Haas team principal, in addition to putting the Moscow driver at the door, did the same with his sponsor.

Now, however, the affair has taken delicate legal steps. On the one hand there is Uralkali, which he wants his money back paid to the team before the breakdown of the agreement; on the other, Haas, which even claims an additional 8 million in compensation for a loss of profits in the current season. In the midst of this story is Mazepin, who obviously took a clear stance against his former team. The young Muscovite hopes one day to be able to return to F1, but in the meantime he has harshly criticized Haas in an interview with the CNN: “Everyone has the right to speak or not to speak. The FIA, the highest governing body, has allowed me to compete as long as I am neutral – Mazepin explained – but the biggest problem is going back to a sport where teams are allowed to keep sponsorship money without respecting the contract. And they even ask for more, even if they say they don’t want money from Russia “.

However, the former # 9 of Haas also reiterated that Formula 1 remains a “work not done“. “I would like to return. I feel it left unfinished business. But I have to wait for the situation to cool down – continued the pilot from Moscow – and I don’t even know who I can go back to. Haas did what she did and didn’t play fair, in my opinion“. Many have criticized Mazepin, whose father is one of the most powerful oligarchs in Russia and is close to Puntin, for not taking a stand against the war. The Russian driver, however, believes that it is essential for a sportsman to stay out of certain issues. “As for my official position, I have said many times that it is very important for me to be neutral. Because I am an athlete. And I feel it’s important to be able to be neutral. This is also why I created a foundation that will help athletes to remain neutral on principle “he concluded.