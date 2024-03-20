Sanctions cancelled

It won't give the same satisfaction as a victory achieved on the track against direct opponents, but today the Russian driver did Nikita Mazepinformer representative of Haas in Formula 1 in the 2021 season, still recorded a important success. His victory came in classrooms of the general court of the European Union.

In fact, Mazepin managed, with his lawyers, to do it cancel the sanctions that had been imposed on him by the EU itself at the time of the outbreak war in Ukraine 2022, with the invasion of Ukrainian territory carried out by Moscow's army. Mazepin and his father Dmitry had their assets frozen and a travel ban imposed. This decision had penalized the career of Nikita – fired in the meantime from Haas – given the impossibility of competing in the Union countries.

The father's closeness to Putin is not enough

His inclusion on the list of sanctioned people originated from the fact that his father, an important Russian businessman who had always financially supported his son's career, was considered a close associate of President Vladimir Putin. The court, however, established that the criterion of “Association” used in sanctions requires the existence of a bond that goes beyond the simple family relationship.

Mazepin will now be able to shift his attention to two other legal proceedings that he contested with the purpose of cancel the sanctions imposed on him also by the United Kingdom and Canada. The precedent that has been created today could certainly represent a card to play in his favor.