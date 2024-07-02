Former Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin has completed a test in a Ferrari 296 GT3 in Hungary following the lifting of sanctions imposed against him by the European Union earlier this year.

By a ruling of the EU General Court on March 20, the Russian was removed from the list of persons sanctioned following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The EU found that there were no obvious links between the 25-year-old and his father Dmitry, who was also on the list, beyond their obvious family ties. As a result, it concluded that there was no reason to continue subjecting him to restrictive measures.

After the Council of the EU decided not to appeal the court’s decision, the ruling lifting the sanctions took full effect on May 30, allowing Mazepin to return to the EU for the first time in years.

The driver took advantage of the decision to travel to the new Balton Park circuit in Hungary to test a Ferrari GT3 as he continues to seek further racing opportunities.

“I am happy that the EU has recognized that athletes like me, who have no connection to politics, should not be subjected to sanctions,” he said.

“I hope that all athletes who are currently prevented from participating in international competitions due to geopolitics can return to their rightful place in the sporting community.”

Nikita Mazepin, Ferrari 296 GT3 at Balton Park, Hungary Photo by: Nikita Mazepin

Mazepin lost his F1 seat at the end of his single season with Haas in 2021, after the American team terminated his contract following Russia’s attack on neighbouring Ukraine in early 2022.

He also ended his sponsorship deal with Uralkali, a Russian fertilizer company run by Mazepin’s father, Dmitry.

Haas and Uralkali then ended up in court, with the latter seeking $13 million in damages after claiming her contract had been breached.

Just last month, a Swiss arbitration tribunal issued a ruling in the long-running case, allowing Haas to retain a portion of the sponsorship fee that covered their deal until it expires on March 4, 2022, and requiring them to repay the remainder.

According to Motorsport.com, Haas must return approximately $9 million of the $13 million Uralkali paid in advance for the second year of his contract in 2022. In addition, the company must pay Nikita Mazepin his full salary for the same season, plus legal fees.