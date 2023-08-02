Victory in the classroom

Get back to talking about yourself Nikita Mazepin, the Russian driver who raced in Formula 1 at the wheel of Haas alongside Mick Schumacher in the 2021 season. Removed from the American team, together with the sponsor Uralkali, at the end of February 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine by the Moscow army, Mazepin was then subjected to sanctions by several Western governments and by the European Union. His father Dmitry Arkadievich Mazepin is in fact an important Russian oligarch believed to be close to the circle of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Mazepin has always contested his expulsion from the Circus and the sanctions inflicted on him and several other Russian athletes, undertaking various legal battles.

In recent days, the 24-year-old Muscovite has collected a important point in its favor. Indeed, the Court of Justice of the European Union has once again decided to suspend the sanctions against him. Already in early March the court had ruled in favor of Mazepin, allowing him to enter the European Union for possible negotiations with Formula 1 teams who wanted to hire him and authorizing him – if he had been hired by a team – to participate in Grands Prix and international competitions. At the time, however, the Council of the European Union had ignored this ruling, further extending the sanctions against Mazepin. However, the new appeal, carried out by Mazepin’s lawyers, once again saw the young Russian prevail.

Future still uncertain

“In the new sentence, the Court once again agreed with Nikita, as the need remains to adopt provisional measures to prevent serious and irreparable damage to the athlete – declared his legal team, as reported by the news agency tax – the Council of the EU has not provided convincing evidence to the contrary. Nikita Mazepin still has the right to enter the European Union to apply to the various teams, participate in the Formula 1 World Championship and other competitions. It can also receive income in connection with racing activities and negotiate with sponsors“. However, the road to Mazepin’s Circus is not necessarily paved now.

“It is difficult to say whether Mazepin will be able to negotiate with the Formula 1 teams – he told the Russian site RT lawyer Anna Antseliovich, former director general of the country’s anti-doping agency – the rules are not the same as in other sports. After all, we are talking about commercial competitions, not about representing the Russian national team.”. Furthermore, the sporting part should not be forgotten: after the disappointing performances shown in the 2021 season at the moment there do not seem to be any Formula 1 teams interested in signing Mazepin.