New provision against the family of Nikita Mazepin, the former Russian Haas F1 driver who was sacked by the team on March 5 following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. This time it is an asset freeze carried out by the Guardia di Finanza and concerns a residential property complex in Portisco, in the municipality of Olbia (province of Sassari), worth 105 million euros. According to the findings, the complex in Sardinia is owned by a foreign company attributable to the pilot and to his father Dmitry Arkadievich, oligarch close to Russian President Valdimir Putin, through “a foreign corporate vehicle”.