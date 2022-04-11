The Fiamme Gialle implemented the measure on a residential complex in Portisco (Olbia) attributable to the former Haas pilot and his father Dmitry, fertilizer oligarch near Putin
New provision against the family of Nikita Mazepin, the former Russian Haas F1 driver who was sacked by the team on March 5 following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. This time it is an asset freeze carried out by the Guardia di Finanza and concerns a residential property complex in Portisco, in the municipality of Olbia (province of Sassari), worth 105 million euros. According to the findings, the complex in Sardinia is owned by a foreign company attributable to the pilot and to his father Dmitry Arkadievich, oligarch close to Russian President Valdimir Putin, through “a foreign corporate vehicle”.
This is just one of the freezing of assets against wealthy Russian citizens in the context of the investigations to identify the economic resources attributable to the subjects that have been included in Annex I of Regulation (EU) no. 269/2014. There are numerous assets frozen in Italy to the Russian oligarchs: among these a yacht in Marina di Carrara, in Tuscany, which according to US press indiscretions would be attributable to Putin himself, other prestigious yachts and villas.
