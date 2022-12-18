In the stands at Lusail in Qatar to watch the final of the soccer world championship between France and Argentina there was also Nikita Mazepin, an F1 driver ousted from the starting grid in conjunction with the 2022 winter tests following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The class of 1999 obviously never missed an opportunity to underline how much he was a mere ‘victim’ of the situation, also finding solidarity with Max Verstappen who acknowledged that Mazepin was not to blame for what was happening in Europe.

The assignment of the World Cup to Qatar has been the subject of since the beginning of fierce controversy, which continued as the world championship approached, which also had some episodes destined to leave its mark during its dispute. Germany, for example, on the occasion of the first match that saw them take the field on the occasion of the classic pre-match photo, saw the German players all shut their mouths, a reaction to the fact that FIFA, through number one Gianni Infantino, had catechized everyone participants to focus exclusively on the sporting aspect without dwelling on the peculiarities of the host nation as regards a decidedly less permissive policy than the European one as regards, for example, homosexual love.

At the end of the final that put an end to the first winter World Cup in the history of football Nikita Mazepin through his official profile of Instagram he wanted to strongly reiterate how politics must be eliminated from sport to allow the latter to express itself in all respects without harmful exploitation.

“Watching the soccer World Cup final, I thought how absurd it is for politics to enter sport. See Gianni Infantino railing against the press and against anyone who criticizes the host country is truly emblematic. In recent years, countless sports federations and governing bodies have publicly taken a stand on the global issues on the agenda and have encouraged athletes to do so even at sporting events. Now, in a bid to appease host nation sensitivities, FIFA has threatened to penalize players who wish to express their political beliefs by wearing an armband. And politicians have rebelled against FIFA by wearing armbands in support of the players.

In March I lost my seat in Formula 1 due to events that they have nothing to do with sports. Over the next few months, I spoke regularly about the need to separate sports from politics. We need to go back to where international competition was a time where athletes could interact on a level playing field and be neutral, without being pushed or manipulated into public debate. This is the heart of the Olympic Charter. Attempts to use sports to influence politics have failed miserably and led to the destruction of the careers and dreams of talented and committed athletes. Currently, some governing bodies have banned competitors based on their citizenship alone, while others have punished tournament organizers for NOT allowing athletes to compete. There is no rationale or reason for this process and, for sure, there is no due process. It’s time to admit that the sports community has lost its bearings.

The choice of public neutrality for athletes it is not just a slogan or a cop-out. It is a right that has far-reaching implications if we are to avoid an endless cycle of contradictions and conflicts. We leave our differences and judgments at the door so we gain greater mutual understanding and acceptance as we compete together. In the long run, taking politics out of sport will serve the common good in a much deeper and more meaningful way.”