Nikita Mazepin he was ousted from the Haas team and from Formula 1 as part of the sanctions imposed on Russia by Vladimir Putin, following the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow’s troops. The pilot, son of Dmitry – an oligarch close to the Russian president – had to say goodbye to his dream of pursuing his career in the premier class, just when a qualitative leap was expected from Haas after a difficult first season in the American team alongside by Mick Schumacher. Often ended up in the crosshairs of critics for questionable attitudes away from the tracks, Mazepin was practically a whole year without being able to drive at high levels, if we exclude the Silk Way Rally in Russia.

The 23-year-old wanted to publish a post on Instagram in the past few hours in which he clarified his position on the war in progress: “I did not comment on the current conflict either at the beginning or when the situation hit me hard, forcing me to terminate the contract with Haas. For me, social networks are not the right place to express opinions. Fortunately or unfortunately, I am not a politician, but an athlete. Since childhood I started playing sports and in this I saw the meaning of my existence. It is inspiring to me and I hope that one day sport can be open, friendly and independent of any side events, including political events. We have to understand that the politicization of sport will divide not only the entire sports and Olympic movement, but all social spheres of life. Therefore sport should remain neutral territory and I myself should maintain this neutrality. Some may say that not expressing one’s position will mean being helpless or afraid. But in this case, for me, neutrality is a position“, explained Nikita Mazepin, receiving the ‘like’ from former colleague Pierre Gasly.