Yes, Mazepin still thinks he can make a comeback in Formula 1.

The war between Russia on the one hand and Ukraine on the other has many victims. One of which is Nikita Mazepin. He had to say goodbye to his career as a pay driver in Formula 1. While he really can’t help it that he is a Russian and his father is a friend of Putin.

It is very unfortunate for Nikita, but his Formula 1 adventure was short-lived. And he can write his belly for a comeback. Even before Mike Schumacher there is no longer a place in Formula 1, while it is really better (and has the right father).

Mazepin has now had more than a year to accept his fate, but he has still not abandoned his Formula 1 dream. This is evident from a lawsuit that he has now filed. The defendant is the Canadian state, which put him on the sanctions list.

Nikita Mazepin is absolutely not happy about this. Why not? Canada is also on the F1 calendar and therefore its chances of a Formula 1 comeback are “catastrophically diminished.” Thus Mazepin.

Incidentally, Nikita Mazepin is welcome again in the EU, because here he was removed from the sanctions list last month. That does not apply to his father, so if Nikita wants to do business in the EU, it must be done without the support of Mazepin Sr.

We can be brief about a Formula 1 comeback from Mazepin: we don’t see that happening, sanctions or no sanctions. Certainly not if he has to do without his father’s sponsor rubles.

Source: TV News

This article Mazepin goes to court to enable F1 comeback first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Mazepin #court #enable #comeback