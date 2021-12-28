The first season in Formula 1 of Nikita Mazepin it was certainly not easy. The Russian rookie had started off on the wrong foot already last winter, antagonizing most of the international media with some out-of-the-line behavior away from the circuits. On the track the approach was just as complicated, between driving errors and a single-seater – the VF-21 built by Haas – which never really had the chance to compete for points in the points. Finally, the direct confrontation with his teammate, Mick Schumacher, also a rookie, has very often seen the loser from Muscovite come out.

Putting all these elements together it seems difficult to be able to judge Mazepin’s 2021 with a sufficient vote. The thinking of # 9 of the American team, however, is different. Speaking with the site RacingNews365 in fact, Mazepin tried to self-evaluate: the Russian recognized his mistakes, but also pointed out some positive aspects of his championship. “I finished school four years ago and that was the last time I got grades. I don’t miss it that much – Mazepin joked – I don’t think you should ever get a five [i voti della scuola russa vanno da due a cinque], because five is excellence and I don’t know what excellence is. Today something might seem excellent, but tomorrow maybe I realize that I can do something more “.

“Four is the most I can give myself – added the color carrier of the Haas – so I think I’m worth four for holding on, because there have been some really tough times this year. But I probably deserve three for the adaptation, because that wasn’t my strong point and I have to keep improving it. I also made some mistakes – concluded Mazepin – like in the race in Bahrain or in other events where I didn’t do well or pushed too hard. For example in Brazil, when we had the chance to overtake Williams and go to Q2. These were certainly the low moments, but there were several high moments. I have had some good races in Silverstone, in Brazil and in Mexico“.