There is no peace for the family Mazepin, still in the eye of the storm of sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom, the USA and the European Union against many Russian oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin’s regime. The latest news comes from Italy and it was reported on the website of theSardinian Union. In fact it was Nikita Mazepin and his father Dmitry a real estate complex owned by them in Sardinia is frozen. The action falls within the scope of the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russian citizens. It was carried out by the Guardia di Finanza in the city of Portisco, in the province of Olbia. The residential complex would have an estimated value of around 105 million euros and, according to the investigations, it is owned by a foreign company attributable to father and son.

Mazepin Jr. was expected to take part in his second season in F1 this year. However, the attack on Ukraine by the Moscow army pushed Nikita’s team, the Haas, to terminate the contract leaving the young Muscovite pilot on foot. The American team also broke the agreement with his father, Dmitry, who financed the team through the sponsor Uralkali. The Mazepin family contested the team’s choice, but took no legal action to get Nikita back. Following his departure from the team, Mazepin created the We Compete as One foundation, which wants to support athletes removed from their disciplines for decisions “not related to sport“.