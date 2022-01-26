2021 was a complicated year for Nikita Mazepin. The home Russian Haas finished his first season in Formula 1 without any championship points – also thanks to a decidedly non-competitive car like the VF-21 – and being beaten in almost every race by his team-mate Mick Schumacher. The Moscow native certainly does not risk the job, also considering the fact that his father – Dmitry – is the main sponsor of the team and in fact the main reason why the Kannapolis team is still in the Circus. Certainly, however, in 2022, with the long-awaited new technical regulation, Mazepin will be called upon to raise its performance.

The Russian, who like all his colleagues recently started training for next season, has since last year been accustomed to being talked about even for some ‘feats’ performed outside the circuits. This time, however, the # 9 of Haas attracted the spotlight due to a curious photo posted on its social channels. Here he is portrayed in the gym in the company of the Manchester United star – and former Juventus and Real Madrid striker – Cristiano Ronaldo. The strange couple was immortalized in a gym in Dubai, at the NAS Sports Complex. In the photo, Nikita’s father also seems recognizable in the background. “The best gym session of the year “ Mazepin commented on his official Instagram profile, sharing the photo. The image was also relaunched by the Haas stable itself.