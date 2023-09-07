The sporting consequences of the war in Ukraine

The 2022 world championship should have welcomed on the starting grid Nikita Mazepin, a Haas driver who had made his Formula 1 debut the previous year. However, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and with the outbreak of a conflict that is slow to end after more than a year of duration, the FIA, like all other international sports federations, had decided to sanction Russia with the exclusion of all its athletes from their respective disciplines.

The first readmissions

The only way to be able to include competitors of Russian citizenship in the competitions, which still persists today and which will also be valid for the Paris 2024 Olympics, is to allow them to compete as neutral, without therefore representing its own flag. However, in recent days, some sports organizations have taken a step back, allowing athletes Russians and Belarusians to be able to compete freely as bearers of their own nations. An aspect proudly underlined by Mazepin himself, who gave examples of some sports that have readmitted his compatriots with decisions that represent the goal he has repeatedly stressed: that of re-inclusion of Russian athletes in all disciplines, including motorsports.

Mazepin’s words

“Important decisions were made in world sport the other day regarding Russian athletes – he commented on his profile Instagram – next year our players of badminton will be able to participate in international competitions, Russian athletes will participate in the Sambo World Cup (martial art of Soviet origin) and the cyber sports industry (which, incidentally, did not suspend our athletes from competitions), one of the youngest and most progressive, allowed Russian athletes to compete under our banner. The trend is clear: the doors of Russian sport are opening. We hope to get there soon everywhere. Meanwhile, we continue to help athletes from different countries who have been suspended for non-sporting reasons“.