The outbreak of war in Ukraine also had sporting consequences on the career of Nikita Mazepinuntil last February permanently in Haas as a works driver for the 2022 Formula 1 season. However, the general condemnation of the world of Circus for the Russian invasion, and the immediate termination of the contract that linked the US team with the main sponsor Uralkali (Russian company of Mazepin’s father, Dmitry) have generated the conditions for the 23-year-old’s removal from Formula 1 and any other four-wheeler category.

Now, almost a year later, the Muscovite has expressed his willingness to be able to get back on track and restart his suddenly interrupted career, explaining his project to the microphones of the Russian portal Championat: “I intend to race outside Russia. I hope I can explain this better next January“. Waiting for news, also on the category in which Mazepin could participate, the indiscretions of endurance-info.com are all aimed at a possible return to the Asian Le Mans Series.

In any case, the Russian has not abandoned the dream of being able to reopen the doors of F1, also revealing a detail on the pre-season tests in Barcelona: “On my last day of rehearsals in Spain, I was faster than Mick Schumacher. I had already worked out a plan to beat him over the course of the entire season. I wonder if it would have worked.”