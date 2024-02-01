All-wheel drive on a vehicle equipped with winter or all-season tires allows you to move forward calmly on snow-covered roads, even with steep slopes and on more demanding routes, where a normal car with traction on only one axle is difficult to achieve. In particular that of Mazda, used on 4 models Mazda3, CX-30, CX-5, CX-60boasts proprietary technology, all-wheel drive.”i-Activ All-Wheel Drive” more briefly “AWD” which works in symbiosis with the Kinematic Posture Control and G-Vectoring Control Plus.

Mazda3, CX-30, CX-5, CX-60 how do they go with all-wheel drive

To verify the goodness of this miraculous four-wheel drive I wanted to test it in the field, that is, on roads with poor grip and snow-covered paths. I'll tell you how it went and how a Mazda equipped with the system i-Activ AWD it stands out compared to the 4×4 of other cars.

With the arrival of winter and the first snowfalls, aall-wheel drive car It actually makes driving safer and more relaxing. In recent years, technology has also evolved in this area; so I decided to test the Mazda one in the field through a “low grip” full immersion, in two days of driving on ice, snow and asphalt with cold temperatures, where I was able to put it to the test on the models Mazda3, CX-30, CX-5, CX-60 which use the Japanese company's all-wheel drive.

Mazda AWD range, Mazda3, CX-30, CX-5, CX-60 all-wheel drive

Leaving from Fiumicino Airport I drove the CX-60 SUV mainly on the motorway and subsequently on extra-urban roads, to reach the Roccaraso Snow Driving track in Abruzzo. Here I was able to test, safely and through a series of targeted exercises, the effectiveness of Mazda's all-wheel drive (i-Activ All-Wheel Drive), which uses a series of continually evolving technologies called Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics. These new technologies carry forward the idea of ​​Jinba Ittai, which means a special connection between the car and the driver, distinguishing Mazda cars from others.

The road test with CX-60 AWD, comfort and consumption

After a relaxing stop at the Sheraton Hotel in Fiumicino, I set off aboard the CX-60, with a 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine, towards Roccaraso in Abruzzo via a purely motorway route for a total of 189 kilometers between the A24 and A25 motorways, then continuing on various state roads where, near the arrival point, the temperature dropped to the threshold of 0°. This engine is exceptional and has devoured the climb, allowing you to travel with maximum comfort and relaxation with just a touch of gas at a cruising speed of 130 km/h even on steeper slopes.

It gave me a lot of confidence on the road, thanks to the responsive control and ease of driving which are essential elements for a pleasant driving experience.

Mazda CX-60 during a stop on the highway

On the Mazda CX-60 SUV, the only vehicle of this type in the current range that adopts a platform with longitudinal architecture and permanent all-wheel drive predominantly at the rear, there is the Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) system, similar to the one installed on the MX- 5. This system is designed to improve stability and traction when driving in corners, while maintaining driver sensitivity and involvement. The activation of this system occurs when the centrifugal force exceeds 0.3 g.

Mazda CX-60 during the road test in the all-wheel drive test

I have verified the effectiveness of the KPC on the CX-60 and experienced the comfort offered by this system even on the front passenger side where I noticed exceptional comfort. You can work, even drawing, without jolts and almost like sitting on the sofa at home or perhaps on the sunbed at the seaside.

Even though it was a nice and imposing SUV, I noticed the great stability derived from limited roll due to the intervention of the KPC.

Road in Abruzzo, the straight road on the Cinque Miglia plateau near Roccaraso AQ

The snow test, how the i-Activ AWD system works

To test the stability and safety of Mazda systems on snow we therefore went with Mazda's AWD range Roccaraso Snow Driving trackwhere through a series of exercises such as the slalom and the moose test we verified the ability of the i-Activ AWD system to prevent losses of grip in difficult conditions such as ice and snow on the dirt surface of the track.

The Roccaraso slope, snow driving, where it was possible to test out the Mazda AWD all-wheel drive

Smart technology i-Activ All-Wheel Drive of Mazda works in predictive way by analyzing data from 27 on-board sensorsalready present on the car, preloading the clutch pack that acts on the four-wheel drive when deemed necessary in order to minimize intervention time to a minimum. Thanks to this continuous torque adjustment in real time, Mazda's all-wheel drive adapts to different weather conditions trying to prevent any slippageunlike other systems that intervene after the car has already lost grip.

Mazda CX-60 on the snow in the AWD Experience in Abruzzo

On a surface that combined snow, ice and dirtI was therefore able to better verify how the technologies developed by Mazda to work in combination with all-wheel drive work.

The circuit is 780 meters long9-10 m wide and alternates a different type of 7 curves. Located in Località Aremogna, “Vallefredda” areawas built specifically at this point because the lowest temperatures in the area are recorded here during the winter season.

The route, tackled aboard CX-5 and CX-60 equipped with Pirelli winter tiresincluded the moose test and two skittle slaloms. In the moose test, to be faced at a constant speed of 30 km/hthe obstacle was eliminated by noticing how the electronics acted on the torque distribution to optimize traction, thus reducing understeer to a minimum and guaranteeing the car excellent entry into curves and exit without skidding.

Snow Driving circuit map of Roccaraso for driving on snow with cars with the moose test, slow and fast slalom

Also tackling the slaloms at 25 and 40 km/h I appreciated the driving safety provided by the electronics which have always guaranteed rapid and precise insertions, free of imperfections as if traveling on tracks. Playing with the driving modes of the CX-60 and with a minimum of experience and driving malice, if you switched to “Sport mode” you could clearly perceive how the system tended to move the torque to the rear, providing nice cross-sections when exiting corners and an even more incisive turn-in.

Mazda CX-60 expresses maximum traction on snow with AWD all-wheel drive and winter tyres

As evening fell, once the educational exercises were finished and the pins were removed, we all became “Scandinavian rally drivers” driving the Mazda3 and CX-30 where, especially on the former, it is possible to deactivate most of the driving aids such as the 'ESP.

Fun driving with all-wheel drive without controls

Where previously electronics gave us a hand in avoiding sudden losses of control, in this case, in the all-wheel drive Mazda3 with the controls deactivated, we deliberately accentuated them, with continuous skids in second gear (often at the limiter!) to increase the fun. This practice can be pleasant, but it is advisable to try it only in the expert hands of those who know how to manage a vehicle without electronic aids.

Mazda 3 sideways with traction controls disabled in the snow at the AWD Experience in Abruzzo

The difference was clearwithout controls you can also drive sideways but superior driving skill and experience is required to maintain control of the vehicle.

Also the CX-30 proved agile and fun “brushing” the main curves of the track but, unlike the Mazda3, a sharp turn led to a reduction in speed and possible understeer, bringing the “nose” of the car back to pointing towards the center of the curve. The CX-30 still proved to be fun to drive, but with extra help ready to correct any driving errors.

Who is four-wheel drive recommended for?

All-wheel drive has a number of advantages, such as greater safety and control on various types of terrain, snow, ice, mud or rain. Four-wheel traction reduces the risk of skidding and loss of grip, overall improving mobility on slippery surfaces with greater road safety. In addition to this, all-wheel drive proves to be particularly advantageous in demanding driving situations, such as steep climbs or difficult terrain, thanks to the greater traction on the four wheels. This feature is useful for those who live in mountainous areas or who like to explore off-road routes, offering a safer and more controlled ride.

All-wheel drive is recommended for different driver profiles. In particular, it turns out to be an option ideal for those who live in areas characterized by adverse climatic conditions, such as frequent snowfalls or heavy rains. Furthermore, it is particularly suitable for those who love exploring nature through dirt paths. However, it is essential to also consider some disadvantages associated with all-wheel drive such as essentially the higher cost compared to vehicles with front or rear wheel drive. As for fuel consumption, the latest technology such as that of Mazda ensures consumption very close to that of a two-wheel drive.

Photo Mazda AWD Experience in Abruzzo

