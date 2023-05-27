Little news for the Mazda3 which is preparing to hit the market with the 2024 model. The updates on the car of the Hiroshima brand concern in particular the on-board technology, with some upgrades to the safety and infotainment systems, which make the use even more intuitive. experience for those behind the wheel and for the passengers.

New technologies on Mazda3 2024

In line with Mazda’s philosophy, inside the cabin we find improved multimedia software, with greater ergonomics and practicality thanks to the presence of new USB Type-C ports that replaced the existing USB Type-A ports. cockpit controls have also been reorganized to make some features easier to use. The paddle shifters have also received a color change, with a darker shade that makes the buttons easier to read for a connected driving experience. The infotainment system’s central screen is larger, growing from 8.8 to 10.25 inches for greater visibility, and is carefully angled towards the driver, blending perfectly with the lines and materials inside the car and elegantly emerging from the plank. This unique design approach emphasizes the driver-centric axis that runs through the interior from front to rear, while expressing a second horizontal axis that runs from the facia to the door trim for a snug driver and passenger feel and safety and connection with the car. Navigation instructions from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can now be displayed on the Active Driving Display, further enhancing safety and convenience for the driver. Wireless versions of both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available, making it easier than ever to connect your phone to your car. Now the updated Mazda3 is equipped with a housing1 wireless charging system, ensuring your device stays fully charged on long journeys without the need for charging cables. The improved navigation system now features an online POI search function, making search results more accurate, relevant and useful. The updates also include improvements to the off-road mapping functionality which works in conjunction with a 3D gyro sensor that accurately calculates the car’s position even in areas where GPS reception is poor.

More security

There’s also a focus on cybersecurity on the 2024 Mazda3, with increased security to protect the car from cyber threats. On MY2024 there are also new active safety functions, with the addition of the distracted driver alert (Distracted Driver Alert), the improved autonomous emergency braking (AEB) at night, greater precision of the intelligent speed assistant (ISA – Intelligent Speed ​​Assist) and improvements in the speed of the CTS system (Cruising & Traffic Support).

Arrangements and colours

Small changes also for the color palette available: the new exterior color Ceramic metallic arrives on the Mazda3 2024, which has a silky and translucent appearance. The color was designed to emphasize the Mazda3’s sleek and elegant style, as well as the dynamic presence of the car. The Mazda3 range also saw a revamp of trim levels, with two standard versions, Prime Line and Exclusive Line, available in 4-door sedan and 5-door sedan body styles, and a special Homura version with 5-door sedan body only.

Mazda3 features

The Prime Line trim level is characterized by the already extensive standard equipment which includes 16″ alloy wheels, the main driver assistance systems including Head-Up Display, LED headlights, rear camera, infotainment system with audio system 6 speakers, manual climate control. The most complete Exclusive Line version adds a series of important features, among which the 18″ wheels stand out, the Mazda Armonic Acoustics audio system with 8 speakers, the Smart key, wireless charging for smartphones, heated front seats and automatic climate control dual zone. Furthermore, the Exclusive Line versions can now be customized with three different optional packages: the Design Pack in which the LED matrix headlights and tinted rear windows stand out, the Driver & Sound Pack which adds further safety systems and the BOSE audio system with 12 loudspeakers and the Comfort Pack consisting of leather upholstery with electrically adjustable driver’s seat. Lastly, the special Homura version which adds a series of sporty finishes to the Exclusive version’s equipment, such as the exterior mirrors and 18” glossy black alloy wheels, dark rear windows and internal upholstery with black fabric and red stitching.

The engines and the price

The Mazda3 2024 engine offering includes the e-Skyactiv G hybrid powertrains with Mazda M Hybrid technology, cylinder deactivation system and two power levels, 122PS and 150PS with manual or automatic transmission. To these is added the e-Skyactiv X hybrid engine also with Mazda M Hybrid technology with 186 HP associated with manual or automatic gearbox and front or four-wheel drive. Orders for the new Mazda3 are already open, with the price starting from 27,250 euros for the Prime Line version with 122 HP e-Skyactiv G engine and going up to 33,750 euros for the 186 HP Homura e-Skyactiv X version . The arrival in dealerships with deliveries is scheduled for July 2023.