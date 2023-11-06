Mazda3 represents one of the most popular and successful models in the recent history of the Hiroshima brand. Born from the need to give new life to the brand’s range, replacing cars that needed a suitable replacement, this model came to life from the pencil of Hasip Girgin, chosen by Hideki Suzuki, chief designer of the Japanese car manufacturer after this The latter also involved Mazda’s other stylistic hubs between Japan and Europe in the project. It was 1999 and in 2003 the new Mazda3 debuted at the 60th IAA Motor Show in Frankfurt.

The debut of Mazda3

The first generation of this car arrived on the market a month after its debut at the German Motor Show, enjoying good success among the domestic public. Three years passed and at the Geneva Motor Show the Japanese brand decided to focus on performance, presenting the Mazda3 MPS (Mazda Performance Series), a very sporty version equipped with a limited slip differential and a 2.3 liter turbo engine , the same one used on the Mazda6 MPS.

The second generation

This brings us to 2008, when the second generation of Mazda3 made its debut, first at the Los Angeles Auto Show and then at the Bologna Motor Show. The platform was still the C1, the one developed jointly with Ford and Volvo, but the model was the protagonist of several updates. One above all the introduction of technology Skyactiv and high-performance versions in the range. The MPS version was also proposed for the second generation, updated with new ECU adjustments, specific changes to the suspension and steering, as well as to the braking system and gear ratios.

Mazda3 introduces Kodo Design

The third generation Mazda3 instead appeared on the market in 2013, with the new Mazda Skyactiv architecture shared with the first generation CX-5. It was the first model of the Japanese brand to adopt the new Kodo Design design language as well as introducing innovations such as the G-Vectoring control system (GVC), as well as Skyactiv transmissions and engines. Five years later, the fourth generation was launched at the Los Angeles Auto Show, a version that took the brand towards the premium positioning it is currently pursuing. Two years later, in 2020, Mazda also presented a special edition of the Mazda3 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the brand’s founding, with design elements inspired by the R360 Coupé. This limited edition version boasted a Snowflake White paint job, a refined burgundy interior and celebratory badging. For 20 years Mazda3 has been able to renew itself and introduce very important innovations for the Japanese brand, capturing customers as demonstrated by the over 6 million cars sold all over the world which make it one of the best-selling models of the Hiroshima company in history.