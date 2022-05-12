If you were wondering what the Mazda brand is doing to us on a car that may appear at first glance and to all intents and purposes a Toyota Yaris do not worry: we have not gone into any DIY rebadging exercise, this is in fact a car of the brand of Hiroshima in all respects. To be precise, it is the Mazda2 Hybrid, protagonist of our test drive: the first pure hybrid of the Japanese brand, the result of the long-standing collaboration between the two Japanese car manufacturers. This in particular is the first example of joint work for the European market, a car that extends the range of Mazda’s compact with a full hybrid version which makes efficiency and reduced consumption its strong points.

It is useless to deny it, the similarities are there and they are evident but on the other hand it was the Hiroshima house itself that underlined how this is a different product that fits fully into the brand’s offer. There are many similarities but it is not an exact copy: beyond the Mazda logo on the nose and on the tailgate, the full hybrid version of the Japanese town boasts several distinctive details compared to its sister Yaris, starting from the design of the wheels. It is about a segment B, with a length of almost 4 meters, a size that still offers a good compromise between agility and interior spaces. The trunk is not the most capacious, with the aggressive and sporty shapes that sacrifice a little load space in favor of habitability: the rear compartment in fact offers only 286 liters, a capacity however in line with other cars of this type. If the rear seats are folded down, it still reaches 950 liters with the possibility of having a flat loading surface to facilitate the stowage of bulky items.

If outside the cockpit it was necessary to bend to the logic of this collaboration, inside the Mazda2 Hybrid cockpit proves to be closer than one might expect to the other cars in the Hiroshima range. The environment conveys an overall superior quality, with a good mix of materials and careful assembly. The attention to practicality and daily needs is dictated by the presence of a large central cockpit for storing the smartphone, with integrated induction charging and a second compartment in front of the front passenger. In the center of the dashboard is the display of the infotainment system, a touch screen that can have dimensions ranging from 7 to 8 ”depending on the chosen setting. On the sides there are also some physical controls, with buttons and wheels that facilitate the use of multimedia functions. The top of the range being tested is always present in the navigator as well as the DAB + radio and Wi-Fi connection. As for connectivity, even in this case it is possible to connect your smartphone via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Reduced fuel consumption is certainly one of the strengths of this car. In addition to the obvious savings in the refueling phase, however, Mazda2 Hybrid also offers some interesting ideas from the point of view of driving dynamics. Yes, because the engine, which has a total power of 116 HP, is the result of the combination of the three-cylinder 1.5 and a 59 kW electric motor, is able to offer good responsiveness, not only in the city but also on extra-urban roads. By wisely dosing the pressure on the accelerator pedal, thanks also to a very precise and direct but also very light steering, you can easily have fun behind the wheel of this Japanese compact. From the point of view of the finishes then, the work done by the Hiroshima brand is always very accurate, with the various inserts and storage compartments always very useful especially on a car that is mainly used in everyday life.

To take advantage of the regenerative braking you can use the driving position “B”, thus increasing the inertia when you take your foot off the accelerator. The ADAS package is also complete, which also includes a useful rear view camera, always a valuable aid despite the compact shapes of the Mazda2 Hybrid. We conclude with fittings and prices. The Japanese compact hybrid range is available in the Pure, Agile and Select versions, with the price list starting from 20,300 euros and goes up to 25,900 euros for the top of the range. The concessions provided by the incentives can then be subtracted from these figures when the latter are finally in force.