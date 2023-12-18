The commitment to zero emissions from Mazda factories around the world passes through the step-by-step path that the Hiroshima brand has traced, a path that will lead the Japanese brand towards carbon neutrality for its factories on a global level. Among the first objectives to reach carbon neutral production sites by 2030 is the cut in CO emissions 2 at its factories and operating sites in Japan by 69% compared to fiscal year 2013 levels. To date, the company's plants in Japan account for 75% of CO emissions 2 of Mazda. Achieving this target will therefore significantly reduce the Hiroshima Company's CO2 emissions in the medium term and will have a notable effect on its ability to achieve carbon neutrality.

The path to carbon neutrality

Steps to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 will be taken by Mazda by focusing on three key pillars, energy saving, switching to renewable energy and introducing zero-carbon fuels. In the short term, in Japan, the Hiroshima brand will introduce a series of actions aimed precisely at these issues.

Energy saving

Regarding energy savings, Mazda will introduce the Domestic Carbon Price as one of the capital investment criteria. As a result, investment decisions regarding Mazda factories will take into account the future trading price of carbon emissions and will prioritize investments that can make an important contribution to reducing CO emissions 2 . Mazda will continue to work across all areas, including manufacturing and infrastructure, to improve the efficiency of its facilities and transform the technologies used in these areas.

Cutting fossil fuels

In Japan, Mazda will begin converting power at MCM Energy Service's power generation plants and at the Hiroshima plant in the Ujina district from fossil fuels to liquid ammonia. The company will also take advantage of corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed with other local entities to increase the purchase of sustainable energy derived from non-fossil fuels. As a result of these actions, Mazda expects to achieve 75% non-fossil fuel energy use by FY 2030.

Renewable energies