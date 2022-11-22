The future of Mazda MX-5 could have the look and shape of the concept Vision Study Model. No confirmation from the Hiroshima company but the sudden appearance of this futuristic prototype may have shown what will be the stylistic features of the new generation of Miata, the one that could be the last with the internal combustion engine. The Vision Study Model appeared on the sidelines of the presentation of the Japanese car manufacturer’s new electrification strategies and could only represent a manifesto that will never materialize into a production model, as often happens for this type of prototype.

Its shapes and layout, however, actually recall those of the MX-5, with the elongated bonnet and sporty coupé silhouette. We don’t know if Mazda will use this concept to make it a production model or if it will only draw on some features for the new Miata but its appearance is certainly not accidental. The Hiroshima-based company has laid the foundations for accelerating the transition in Europe, taking advantage of the solid foundation offered by the success of the full electric MX-30, the plug-in hybrid CX-60 as well as the imminent arrival of the MX-30 R-EV, the version with Range Extender. These models will also be joined by other electrified cars, including the new CX-80, an SUV with three rows of seats.

The new transition path will take place in three phases. The first starts today and runs through 2024, with the company focusing on achieving greater resilience to changes in the environment, focusing on strengthening its technology development, supply chains and cost reduction efforts. During this period, Mazda will continue to accelerate the electrification of its cars, launching attractive products that meet regulations in their respective markets by implementing Mazda’s multi-solution approach accordingly. From 2025 to 2027, as regulations become more stringent, especially in Europe, Mazda will continue to build the components of its lineup needed for the transition to electrification. This will include both the refinement and use of Mazda’s multiple electrification and manufacturing technologies, as well as the global rollout of new battery electric vehicles. This transition will be completed during the third phase which will end in 2030.

Mazda will achieve the transition to electrification through partnerships in different areas. In fact, during the presentation, the Hiroshima-based company announced the collaboration agreement signed for the development and production of high-efficiency electric propulsion systems together with its partners. As a first step towards electrification of all its models by 2030, Mazda has entered into a joint venture company to develop highly efficient manufacturing technology and establish a manufacturing and procurement facility for powertrains electric.

MC management also announced that it has concluded a joint development agreement for the development of inverters, including silicon carbide semiconductors, and signed a joint development agreement for advanced technologies for electric motors, also forming a joint venture company together with two partner companies to acquire and develop electric motor technology. Mazda will continue to source batteries from its partner companies. In addition to its current suppliers, Mazda recently entered into an agreement with Envision AESC for the procurement of batteries for EV production in Japan. In the medium term, as Mazda launches more battery-electric models, it will consider investing in battery production. A focus is also on safety, with the development of advanced human-centred driver assistance technology, aiming for zero fatal accidents caused by any new Mazda by 2040.