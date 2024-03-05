The trend in Automotive industry is that year after year their models increase in price, however, this idea has changed significantly since the arrival of the cars from china. There are even brands like JAC that have announced a reduction of 82 thousand pesos on their E10x electric car.

The Chinese cars that arrive Mexico have made well-known automobile manufacturers significantly reduce the prices of their vehicles. Thus it can be noted that in the first months of the year with brands such as Mazda and Suzuki that offer their vehicles at a lower value compared to the previous year.

The emergence of countless brands has made prices subject to competition, only Renault is already seeking to ally with manufacturers such as Volkswagen to be able to offer a new range of electric carsthat have technology but maintain an affordable cost for their clients.

But the thing is that the car brands that we have known all our lives had already managed to increase their prices by up to 25% just during the course of the pandemic, so now they are facing a significant drop that would be able to level with the new brands.

Mazda, Suzuki and JAC: Why are their prices lowering in 2024? Photo: SPECIAL

According to experts in the automotive market, the increase in the pandemic was due to the fact that production was reduced and there was a worldwide shortage of chips. It is even common that at car dealerships you have to reserve your vehicle and wait a few months for one to arrive in the color that is available.

Little by little the production rate has been restored and the prices, and during the pandemic no vehicle was offered at a value less than 250 thousand pesos, even so there were those who bought vehicles. “Customers bought at a high price,” says the president of Mazda in Mexico, Miguel Barbeyto.

Models like Mazda CX-30 i Sport 2WD went from 489 thousand 900 to be sold in 2024 at 459 thousand 900. The electric version of this same Mazda model went from 525 thousand 900 to cost 495 thousand 900 and the Grand Touring 2WD version, went from 535 thousand 900 to have a value of 505 thousand 900.

Mazda, Suzuki and JAC: Why are their prices lowering in 2024? Photo: MAZDA

The automobile manufacturer suzuki They have also presented a significant reduction, for example, their Grand Vitara Boostergreen model that previously had a value of 539,990 and now you can purchase it for 499,990.

Of course, it has been excellent news for car buyers to have options with vehicles like JAC, Chirey, MG and Omoda among others that accounted for 10% of sales in just one year.

Companies like Chirey have stated that their affordable pricess with quality automobiles is due to the fact that they have controlled the production volume, as well as that they have been in charge of several tasks that were previously delegated to third parties, which implied an additional cost, and they also have the raw materials first-hand.

Mazda, Suzuki and JAC: Why are their prices lowering in 2024? Photo: CHIREY

Another of the great additions that companies that arrive in one of the states in Mexico is that they receive a subsidy by the state or federal governments, they are also given all the permits to make their arrival more friendly.

So now we are much clearer why cars from manufacturers like Mazda and Suzuki They are offered at a lower price compared to 2023, a great opportunity for consumers who want to purchase a vehicle at a competitive price.