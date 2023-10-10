Mazda has expanded its range with the introduction of the special series Nagisa for the models Mazda 3 And CX-30 of 2024. This series stands out for its unique colors and aesthetic finishes, picking up the baton from previous editions Homura launched in 2022.

Mazda special model Nagisa how it is made

Mazda’s Nagisa version stands out for its Zircon Sand Metallic shade which matches the black details. The interior is finished with seat covers in eco leather Terracotta, coupled with black eco suede in the central part. This combination of materials and colors gives a sophisticated look, with attention to detail.

Mazda CX-30 in the Nagisa special series

Reflections and shadows of the Zircon Sand Metallic color on the bodywork highlight the structure of the vehicle, adding a touch of refinement and depth visual. In addition to exterior details such as black wheels and mirrors, the Nagisa is equipped with one dark spoiler badge that gives it an elegant and sporty appearance.

Nagisa special model interior

In the interior of the Mazda Nagisa special model, the main color dominates Terracotta on the seats which combines with theBlack faux suede and the gunmetal colored finishes. Terracotta details are also present on the dashboard, while the door trim is in Leganu faux suede.

Mazda 3 interior in the Nagisa special series

The interior design of the Mazda3 Nagisa features sophisticated details, such as the Terracotta stitching on the dashboard and accents black leather style on the seats. Furthermore, a touch of sophistication is added with the use ofLeganu faux suede on the door panels. The driver’s seat adjusts electronically, with the passenger compartment also embellished withBose sound system with 12 speakers.

Mazda Nagisa for Mazda 3 and CX-30

Mazda’s Nagisa special edition is available for models Mazda3 hatchback ed for Mazda CX-30. List prices start at 30,750 euros for the Mazda3 Nagisa And 31,950 euros for the Mazda CX-30 Nagisawith the first units expected in dealerships in December.

Mazda CX-30 interior in the Nagisa special series

This special model is on sale in combination with naturally aspirated hybrid engines e-Skyactiv G with 122 HP and 150 HPin addition to the186 HP e-Skyactiv.

