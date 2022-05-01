Less than a thousand kilometers traveled from 1992 to today and an almost perfect state of conservation which support the valuation of 159,000 euros. There Mazda RX-7 FD it is one of the cars of the Japanese brand most appreciated and desired by collectors who, when they find themselves in front of an example like the one offered for sale by the specialized website mobile.de, can do nothing but prepare to put their hand in their wallet to buy this authentic jewel on wheels. . To embellish the pedigree of this RX-7 is the single owner had in his thirty years of life, a lover of the Hiroshima brand who had an obsessive care of this third series FD.

According to the information provided, this 1992 Mazda RX-7 would never have been used on the road, with the 764 km appearing on the instrument panel that would have been traveled only within the space in which it was kept, probably a large garage or a villa. Difficult to believe such a statement but in any case the state of conservation and the lack of damage on the car seem to agree with the owner who has decided to part with his collector’s jewel. This RX-7 would have been sold in the United States in 1992 except, however, to remain jealously guarded inside a garage in Germany, with the temperature of the warehouse that would have made it possible to better preserve the bodywork and mechanics of the car even though it was never used. On the occasion of the sale are also provided the registration papers and documents that certify that there has been a single owner for 30 years now.

Finished in a bright red that makes it look brand new, this Mazda RX-7 has black leather interior upholstery and features the Hiroshima rotary engine with turbocharger, a 1.3 powertrain that delivers 239 hp with European and American specifications (225 HP instead for those distributed on the Japanese market), combined with the five-speed manual gearbox with limited slip differential and above all rear-wheel drive. Options included a sunroof, air conditioning and CD player. It is not the first time that this Mazda RX-5 is put on sale, with the same specimen that was quoted at 129,000 euros in November 2021 and which has now reached 159,000 euros.